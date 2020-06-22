Best Padfolios

A confident professional is always prepared and padfolios are designed to make your life easier by giving you quick access to a full-size pad and a pen. Many have a side folder for documents, and a place to store business cards. We’ve chosen four great padfolios that vary in features. Each is made of synthetic leather, is lightweight, and creates a professional look that exudes confidence.
Best compact padfolio

The Professional Choice

Your padfolio makes a statement about you. Choose this one to make your first impression that shows your professional style.

What We Liked

Elegance and practicality are combined in this padfolio. With secure pockets for cards, travel tickets, proposals, or other papers, the STYLIO padfolio is a perfect travel companion for the busy professional. The quality synthetic leather is water-resistant, has a matte-black finish, and is reinforced with accent stitching. It comes with a one-year guarantee. A bonus downloadable guide for interviewing is included. The padfolio measures 12.4 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches. Order Online.

Best Basic Padfolio

Slim and Simple

Your padfolio needs to hold a pen and paper. You don’t need to cart around extras that can be difficult to find. Get this padfolio for handling the job it was designed to do.

What We Liked

This is a lightweight, flat padfolio that is easy to fold. The pen holder is located in the crease, not on the edge. It comes equipped with a notepad, three cardholders, and a document pocket. The polyurethane leather is easy to clean, won’t dry out, and is vegan. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Zippered Padfolio

Loaded with Accessories

Use the zippered case or an outside pocket to store everything you need for your next business venture.

What We Liked

This padfolio measures 12.87" x 10.14" and is just over ¾” thick. An extra inner pocket gives you a place for your iPad along with the essentials, It holds extra pens, has cardholders, an ID photo holder, document holder, and a notepad. Synthetic leather and durable nylon thread are combined with great craftsmanship to create this unique padfolio. Buy Now.

Great Design

Great for Gift Giving

The Australian-based company chose to use quality synthetic leather to make their padfolio because they know it wears better, and looks as nice as real leather.

What We Liked

Being able to take everything you need into a meeting in one beautiful business portfolio will make you feel more confident. You can take cards, paper, a pen, and a pad, without worry. Its’ design allows you to choose to use either a top-bound or a side-bound notepad. And its sturdy base makes it easy for note-taking. This stylish padfolio is made from soft, high-quality faux leather that is easy to clean. The padfolio color is dark chocolate. It comes in a matte-black gift box, making it a thoughtful gift that is ready for anyone. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

71pC2Hn8SLL._AC_SL1500_
