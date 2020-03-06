The Best Paddle Board Oars
Most Adjustable
Carbon Fiber SUP Paddle 3-Piece Adjustable Stand Up Paddles
Durability for Years of Use. This three-piece paddle with aluminum tube and nylon blade sets up in under a minute, adjusts from 72 to 86 inches, and weighs 2.6 pounds.
What We Liked
When assembled, the paddle floats — an important feature when you’re out on the water. It has an ergonomic handle so your hands won’t tire during a big day of paddling, and it breaks down to store off-season in a closet or garage. Buy on Amazon.
Most Lightweight
BPS Adjustable 2-Piece Alloy Stand Up Paddleboard Paddle
Easy Customization. The aluminum shaft of this paddle uses pop-out clamps to adjust the height between 70.86 and 83.85 inches in just a few seconds; the black nylon blade comes with five color options for the BPS logo, and it weighs 2.1 pounds.
What We Liked
The paddle comes with a 12 month guarantee for replacement or refund for any quality issues with the product. The tough construction of the paddle works for all experience levels of paddlers, season after season. Get Yours at Amazon.
Best Value Buy
Overmont Aluminum Alloy SUP Paddle
Great for Beginners. This affordable aluminum shaft paddle adjusts between 67 and 85 inches, it has a nylon blade, ergonomic anti-slip handle, and weighs just over two pounds.
What We Liked
When the pieces of the paddle are together, it floats in both fresh and saltwater. And, while it’s lightweight enough for beginners, the features work well for paddlers of all experience levels, and it’s durable enough to last through multiple seasons of use. Buy Today.
Most Color Options
Own the Wave 2-Piece or 3-Piece Adjustable Alloy Stand Up Paddleboard Paddle
Efficiency and Power. Available in either two or three pieces, for extended adjustments between 66 and 83 inches, the shaft is aluminum, and the black nylon blade has six available colors for the logo accent.
What We Liked
You get maximum power in every stroke, year after year and in both freshwater and on the ocean. The hard plastic handle is ergonomic to grip, but if you lose hold of it, the paddle will float. Available at Amazon.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.