The Best Paddle Board Oars

The past ten years have seen the sport of paddle boarding evolve from paddling with hands to kneeling and standing with an oar. A paddle board requires a longer shaft than a canoe paddle, with a specific bend in the blade. The lighter the paddle is, the less hand fatigue you’ll experience while on the water. Our best picks for paddle board oars are lightweight aluminum and nylon, in two to three pieces for portability, with adjustable heights so anyone can use them. Make sure the paddle accommodates your height, with six to seven inches to spare, and that it is lightweight and durable.

Most Adjustable

Carbon Fiber SUP Paddle 3-Piece Adjustable Stand Up Paddles

Durability for Years of Use. This three-piece paddle with aluminum tube and nylon blade sets up in under a minute, adjusts from 72 to 86 inches, and weighs 2.6 pounds.

What We Liked

When assembled, the paddle floats — an important feature when you’re out on the water. It has an ergonomic handle so your hands won’t tire during a big day of paddling, and it breaks down to store off-season in a closet or garage. Buy on Amazon.

Most Lightweight

BPS Adjustable 2-Piece Alloy Stand Up Paddleboard Paddle

Easy Customization. The aluminum shaft of this paddle uses pop-out clamps to adjust the height between 70.86 and 83.85 inches in just a few seconds; the black nylon blade comes with five color options for the BPS logo, and it weighs 2.1 pounds.

What We Liked

The paddle comes with a 12 month guarantee for replacement or refund for any quality issues with the product. The tough construction of the paddle works for all experience levels of paddlers, season after season. Get Yours at Amazon.

Best Value Buy

Overmont Aluminum Alloy SUP Paddle

Great for Beginners. This affordable aluminum shaft paddle adjusts between 67 and 85 inches, it has a nylon blade, ergonomic anti-slip handle, and weighs just over two pounds.

What We Liked

When the pieces of the paddle are together, it floats in both fresh and saltwater. And, while it’s lightweight enough for beginners, the features work well for paddlers of all experience levels, and it’s durable enough to last through multiple seasons of use. Buy Today.

Most Color Options

Own the Wave 2-Piece or 3-Piece Adjustable Alloy Stand Up Paddleboard Paddle

Efficiency and Power. Available in either two or three pieces, for extended adjustments between 66 and 83 inches, the shaft is aluminum, and the black nylon blade has six available colors for the logo accent.

What We Liked

You get maximum power in every stroke, year after year and in both freshwater and on the ocean. The hard plastic handle is ergonomic to grip, but if you lose hold of it, the paddle will float. Available at Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.