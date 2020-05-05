Best Outdoor Thermometers

The weather outside can impact every aspect of your life. From your outdoor adventures, including your cycling, hiking and camping excursions, to your indoor pursuits, such as baking or even just doing your hair — the weather, temperature and humidity all greatly impact the results of anything you’re trying to accomplish. If you want to better keep an eye on the temperature both inside and outside your house or business, as well as other meteorological data, you might want to invest in a handy thermometer or hygrometer that goes a bit above and beyond your average tube of mercury.
Best for Data Collectors 

ThermoPro TP60S Digital Hygrometer

ThermoPro TP60S Digital Hygrometer

ThermoPro TP60S Digital Hygrometer

Collect Meteorological Data for Up to Three Spots Around Your Home or Business. Know more about the weather conditions around you.

What We Liked

If you need to know a large amount of meteorological information, for multiple spots around a business or home, then you’ll want to invest in this hygrometer that records outdoor and indoor maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity readings, 24 hours per day. The hygrometer can display readings from up to three temperature sensors, to help you monitor different locations wirelessly and remotely. Order Online.

Best for Older Users

ThermoPro TP55 Digital Hygrometer

ThermoPro TP55 Digital Hygrometer

ThermoPro TP55 Digital Hygrometer

A Larger Screen and Backlight Make This Hygrometer Easy to Use. There’s no need to fumble through user manuals to figure out how to use this hygrometer. 

What We Liked

This hygrometer is extremely easy to use, especially for older users who may need a screen with larger numbers and a backlight to make seeing those numbers easier in any condition. The operations are simple to use and the device has a three-year warranty. Purchase Yours Today.

Best for Harsh Conditions 

ThermoPro TP65A Indoor Outdoor Thermometer

ThermoPro TP65A Indoor Outdoor Thermometer

ThermoPro TP65A Indoor Outdoor Thermometer

This Thermometer Can Withstand the Worst Weather. Monitor outdoor and indoor conditions, no matter how cold, wet or windy things get.

What We Liked

If you work or live in an environment with extreme weather conditions, you’ll appreciate this thermometer’s overall hardiness and durability. It can withstand serious weather conditions, including wind, rain, snow and ice, as well as temperatures as low as negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit. Get It Here.

Best Budget Option

Habor Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer

Habor Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer

Habor Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer

Sometimes Simple is the Better Option. For when you just need a simple, one-location thermometer.

What We Liked

If you don’t need anything fancy, don’t pay for something fancy. Instead, go with this affordable, indoor-only thermometer that displays the temperature and humidity. While it only shows data for one location, it’s highly accurate, and fast responding with data updates every 10 seconds. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

