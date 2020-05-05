Best Outdoor Thermometers
Best for Data Collectors
ThermoPro TP60S Digital Hygrometer
Collect Meteorological Data for Up to Three Spots Around Your Home or Business. Know more about the weather conditions around you.
If you need to know a large amount of meteorological information, for multiple spots around a business or home, then you'll want to invest in this hygrometer that records outdoor and indoor maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity readings, 24 hours per day. The hygrometer can display readings from up to three temperature sensors, to help you monitor different locations wirelessly and remotely.
Best for Older Users
ThermoPro TP55 Digital Hygrometer
A Larger Screen and Backlight Make This Hygrometer Easy to Use. There’s no need to fumble through user manuals to figure out how to use this hygrometer.
This hygrometer is extremely easy to use, especially for older users who may need a screen with larger numbers and a backlight to make seeing those numbers easier in any condition. The operations are simple to use and the device has a three-year warranty.
Best for Harsh Conditions
ThermoPro TP65A Indoor Outdoor Thermometer
This Thermometer Can Withstand the Worst Weather. Monitor outdoor and indoor conditions, no matter how cold, wet or windy things get.
If you work or live in an environment with extreme weather conditions, you'll appreciate this thermometer's overall hardiness and durability. It can withstand serious weather conditions, including wind, rain, snow and ice, as well as temperatures as low as negative 31 degrees Fahrenheit.
Best Budget Option
Habor Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer
Sometimes Simple is the Better Option. For when you just need a simple, one-location thermometer.
If you don't need anything fancy, don't pay for something fancy. Instead, go with this affordable, indoor-only thermometer that displays the temperature and humidity. While it only shows data for one location, it's highly accurate, and fast responding with data updates every 10 seconds.
