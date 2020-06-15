Best Open Frame Inverter Generators

When a power outage hits home, you need a generator that is easy to access and ready to go. And when you hit the road in an RV, you need a generator with power that lasts until you hit the next fuel station. We’ve made this easy for you by choosing the top three generators that you can put in the back of your vehicle fast and easily. Don't delay your next road trip because you don’t have power. Get going!

Most Versatile

Westinghouse iGen4200 Hybrid Open Frame Inverter Generator

Runs for 18 Hours

Fuel it up, and you’re ready to go!

What We Liked

This generator holds over 2.5 gallons of gas to power devices for up to 18 hours. Charge everyone’s phones at once with the generator’s five USB ports. It’s quiet, yet rugged. Power your RV, laptops, or television, too! This is essential to have in your home to get you through a power outage. Order Online.

Quietest Generator

Champion 4000-Watt RV Ready DH Series Open Frame Inverter with Quiet Technology

Clean, Light, and Long-Lasting

Take this to your next tailgate or camping trip!

What We Liked

This generator offers 17 hours of quiet power wherever you go. Plug in outlets or USBs to run clean. When it’s not in full use, the generator can sit in Economy Mode and stay ready to charge for a longer period of time. It comes fully assembled and ready to go with you on your next RV trip! Still not impressed? It’s got a three-year limited warranty. Get It Here.

Most Powerful

Etq TG32P31/TG32P31DF Tough Quality 3600-Watt Gas Powered Generator

Fill ’Er Up!

This generator runs on gas or propane.

What We Liked

Don’t be limited by small generators. Power a blender, hair dryer, or an Energy Star freezer. Use this generator to give life to multiple devices during a blackout or when you’re on the road. It comes with wheels and a folding handle for easy access and movement. This is a must-have generator! Buy Now.

