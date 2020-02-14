Best Mylar Blankets for Emergencies

A heat-trapping mylar blanket should be part of every pack, first aid kit, and emergency readiness bag. Spending a night outdoors without proper gear, even in mild weather, can cause hypothermia. Mylar blankets reflect up to 90 percent of radiant body heat back onto the person. They also fold up small and are lightweight, so there’s no excuse not to have one as part of your emergency kit. In any emergency with exposure to cold, like being lost in the woods, falling into a body of water, or extreme blood loss, a mylar blanket can be a lifesaving tool. Make sure the blanket is big enough to accommodate the user, packs up small, and there’s one for everyone in your group.

Best Overall

Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets

Swiss Design. Each order contains four blankets, each of which weighs two ounces and measures 52 by 84 inches.

What We Liked:

One side is reflective while the other side comes in both high-visibility colors for emergencies or camouflage for hunting. The tear-resistant material offers higher tensile strength than other mylar blankets. Plus, you also get a bonus gold blanket, which is 52 inches square. Buy it now.

Best Bulk Blanket Set

ANCWear Emergency Foil Mylar Thermal Blankets

Perfect for First Aid Kits. You can put the set in an emergency readiness kit and forget it, or bring the whole thing camping with large groups.

What We Liked:

These blankets are affordable enough to use often in other ways besides emergency situations; line your sleeping bag and tent in cold weather for a little extra insulation. Every order comes with 12 blankets, measuring 51 inches by 82 inches, in a nylon, zipper-close, First Aid bag. Buy it today.

Biggest Blankets

Don’t Die in the Woods World’s Toughest Emergency Blankets

Full Body Coverage. Hook it to your pack and forget about it until you need it.

What We Liked:

Each order contains four larger-than-average blankets that each measure 60 inches by 84 inches. Every 2.2-ounce blanket comes in an individual fabric carry sack with attached carabiner. Bonus: The company donates one percent of sales to Earth-focused non-profits. Buy it now.

Best Value

Primacare HB-10 Emergency Foil Mylar Thermal Blanket

Great for Bug-Out Bags. This order includes 10 blankets in disposable ziplock bags. Foil blankets measure 52 inches by 84 inches with reflective surfaces on both sides. They’re cost effective, so you can use them as a ground cover at camp or as a rain screen for your tent.

What We Liked:

This is an easy way to stock up on mylar blankets for your pack, car, emergency gear, and first aid kit with just a single purchase. Buy it now.