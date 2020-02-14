Best Mylar Blankets for Emergencies
Best Overall
Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets
Swiss Design. Each order contains four blankets, each of which weighs two ounces and measures 52 by 84 inches.
What We Liked:
One side is reflective while the other side comes in both high-visibility colors for emergencies or camouflage for hunting. The tear-resistant material offers higher tensile strength than other mylar blankets. Plus, you also get a bonus gold blanket, which is 52 inches square. Buy it now.
Best Bulk Blanket Set
ANCWear Emergency Foil Mylar Thermal Blankets
Perfect for First Aid Kits. You can put the set in an emergency readiness kit and forget it, or bring the whole thing camping with large groups.
What We Liked:
These blankets are affordable enough to use often in other ways besides emergency situations; line your sleeping bag and tent in cold weather for a little extra insulation. Every order comes with 12 blankets, measuring 51 inches by 82 inches, in a nylon, zipper-close, First Aid bag. Buy it today.
Biggest Blankets
Don’t Die in the Woods World’s Toughest Emergency Blankets
Full Body Coverage. Hook it to your pack and forget about it until you need it.
What We Liked:
Each order contains four larger-than-average blankets that each measure 60 inches by 84 inches. Every 2.2-ounce blanket comes in an individual fabric carry sack with attached carabiner. Bonus: The company donates one percent of sales to Earth-focused non-profits. Buy it now.
Best Value
Primacare HB-10 Emergency Foil Mylar Thermal Blanket
Great for Bug-Out Bags. This order includes 10 blankets in disposable ziplock bags. Foil blankets measure 52 inches by 84 inches with reflective surfaces on both sides. They’re cost effective, so you can use them as a ground cover at camp or as a rain screen for your tent.
What We Liked:
This is an easy way to stock up on mylar blankets for your pack, car, emergency gear, and first aid kit with just a single purchase. Buy it now.