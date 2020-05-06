Best Mountain Bike Pump

Those who are into mountain biking know that there are certain accessories that go along with the bike itself that are indispensable. After protective gear, an essential tool to be thinking about is the bike pump. You never know when you’re going to face a situation where one of your tires is underinflated or you get a flat, and when that happens, you’ll be glad you have a pump nearby. The first qualities you should look for in a bike pump are reliability and durability. You want one that will last you for many years, so it should be constructed of the highest-quality materials. You want one that doesn’t weigh too much and is highly portable. Some models come with accessories like puncture kits, which makes repairs on the go easy. Read on for our top bike pump picks.
Author:
Publish date:

Best Accessories

Vibrelli Bike Floor Pump with Gauge

Vibrelli Bike Floor Pump with Gauge

Vibrelli Bike Floor Pump with Gauge

Bike Pump with Patch Kit. This is a reliable bicycle pump that comes with a handy patch kit and it’s portable and simple to use.

What We Liked

This bike pump comes with a large gauge that is highly accurate and easy to read. It is tested and built for high-pressure precision, so your tires will never be either under or overinflated. It inflates up to 160 PSI, and it has a strong steel barrel with a reinforced handle. It’s also suitable for things like stability balls and other inflatables. What’s particularly nice about it is that it also comes with an emergency glueless puncture kit. If you’re out in the middle of nowhere and you get a flat, you’ll be glad of that particular accessory. Order Online.

Best Design

BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump with Gauge & Smart Valve Head

BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump with Gauge & Smart Valve Head

BV Bicycle Ergonomic Bike Floor Pump with Gauge & Smart Valve Head

Sensibly-Designed Bike Pump. This bicycle pump features an ergonomic design that’s easy on the hands and will never cause chafing or blisters.

What We Liked

This pump features a gauge with large numbers that are easy to read. You can make sure that your tires are set at the recommended 160 PSI, and you’re good to get back on the trail. The barrel is made of high-quality steel, and it’s resistant to rust or discoloration. It also features an ergonomically-designed, extra-comfortable handle. Some other pumps can hurt your hands because of their careless design, but this one features a soft grip. It also comes with an attachment both for sports balls, and another one for a variety of inflatable devices. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Portable

PRO BIKE TOOL Bike Pump with Gauge Fits Presta and Schrader

PRO BIKE TOOL Bike Pump with Gauge Fits Presta and Schrader

PRO BIKE TOOL Bike Pump with Gauge Fits Presta and Schrader

Compact Bicycle Pump. With accurate inflation technology and quick-pumping power, it takes less time to fill a tire with this stylish bicycle pump. 

What We Liked

The PRO BIKE TOOL bike pump has an oversized piston design, and it boasts the ability to fill up your deflated tired considerably faster than its competitors. It has a flexible air hose that stores in the handle, making this one of the most portable pumps on the market. That comes in handy if you’re packing for a bike trip and space is at a premium. It measures 8.75 inches long, and it weighs only 4.5 ounces, as it’s made of an aluminum alloy. It fits both Presta and Shrader valves, and you can easily switch between them without any need of an adaptor. This pump allows for a super-tight air seal as you pump, with no annoying leaks. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

61G-UwaGYsL._AC_SL1001_
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Stems

Do you know about mountain bike stems? If you’re only aware of biking in a casual way, then you might not be overly familiar with them. The bike stem’s angle, in degrees, relative to the fork affects reach and positioning. If a stem has zero rise, for instance, then it will be straight. A stem with a rise creates an angle between the handlebar clamp areas and the steerer.

1_
OSP

Best Bike Pumps

A floor pump is a full-sized pump used for checking and inflating tires before rides, and a mini pump can be carried on rides to repair flats and inflate tires on-the-go.

812qczK8-1L._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Lights

Mountain bike lights shouldn’t be regarded as extraneous if you’re serious about this type of activity. You might find yourself out on a country road at night, biking through an urban setting in the rain, or you may hit dense fog while exploring a mountain path. In any of those situations, you want a dependable bike light that won’t fail you when you need it most.

BP-00281 OSP-000969 Mountain Bike Knee Pads
OSP

The Best Mountain Bike Knee Pads

Mountain bike knee pads are essential to anyone who is serious about this outdoor activity. Whether you’re rolling through quiet, residential neighborhoods or tackling uneven terrain as you explore a national park, you want to protect your knees from a sudden fall or obstacle that appears in your path.  Here’s our top 4 picks for mountain bike knee pads.

81Y3TVWR3TL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

Best Bike Saddle Bags

Having the right saddle bag and carrying the essentials can make all the difference between an epic ride or being stranded miles from home. A quality bike saddle bag should be small enough to fit within your bike's profile, but versatile enough to carry the tools and personal items you need to have a safe ride without weighing you down.

1
OSP

Best Camping Air Pumps

If you are an avid camper, you know that the most memorable and challenging part of any trip should be the journey.

BP-00441 OSP-001015 Trail Mix
OSP

Best Trail Mix Options

Trail mix is one of those essential foods that’s always nice to have around. It’s great for snacking, and it’s also highly portable, so you can take it on the go.  It can be your go-to snack when heading out to do some hiking, camping, biking, or urban exploring.

BP-00324 OSP-000874 Fishing Kayak
OSP

The Best Fishing Kayaks

If you’ve never used a kayak for fishing before, then you might be unsure about what qualities are going to be the most critical. Budget is certainly going to be a concern, as these types of vessels have a wide price range. You’ll also want to look at cockpit size, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

1
OSP

Best Bike Brake Pads

When it’s time to replace your bike’s brake pads, you might think that you have to take it to a pricey cycle shop, but that’s not the case at all. You can replace your bike’s brake pads yourself.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER