Best Mountain Bike Flat Pedals

Safety and speed are important when mountain biking. Mountain bike flat pedals allow riders to quickly release from the bike and safely jump away, as well as properly handle the bike while riding. Design, material, size, and functionality are all important features to evaluate when selecting flat pedals. We’ve reviewed four great mountain bike flat pedals on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Smooth Ride

RaceFace Chester Mountain Bike Pedal

Smooth Mountain Bike Pedals. Mountain bike pedals designed with nylon composite bases for sturdy and smooth rides.

What We Liked

The RaceFace Chester Mountain Bike Pedal is offered in eight different color options. We liked the 1" thickness of these 10" wide nylon pedals. The pedals felt durable and steady. The pedals allowed for smooth motion on our rides.

Most Durable

Imrider Lightweight Polyamide Bike Pedals

Strong, Lightweight Polyamide Bike Pedals. Durable, polyamide bike pedals designed with strong, aluminum body for steady rides and safe footing.

What We Liked

The Imrider Lightweight Polyamide Bike Pedals are offered in four different color options. We liked the streamlined design of these nylon composite pedals, with .94" height. They were lightweight, well built, and provided us with great grip. The spd-interface on one side of the pedals made for great transition from short and long rides.

Best Design

SHIMANO PD-M530 Mountain Pedals

Mountain Pedals with Recessed Cleats. Mountain pedals designed with recessed cleats that make for a comfortable transition from biking to walking.

What We Liked

The SHIMANO PD-M530 Mountain Pedals has recess cleats that make walking more comfortable post ride. We liked the control we felt with these pedals. The open binding design prevented mud and debris from packing into the pedals after a wet trail ride. We enjoyed the overall stability of these pedals.

Most Versatile

SHIMANO PD-M324 SPD Dual Platform Pedal

Versatile Dual Platform Pedal. Dual platform pedals designed with both a platform and cleat side for versatile riding options

What We Liked

The SHIMANO PD-324 SPD Dual Platform Pedal is a combination of clip and clipless pedals. We liked the versatility of these pedals. We could take a leisurely ride through town with friends with one side of the pedal and then lace up for a ten miler with the other. We thought these pedals were smooth and lightweight.

