Best Mountain Bike Flat Pedals
Smooth Ride
RaceFace Chester Mountain Bike Pedal
Smooth Mountain Bike Pedals. Mountain bike pedals designed with nylon composite bases for sturdy and smooth rides.
What We Liked
The RaceFace Chester Mountain Bike Pedal is offered in eight different color options. We liked the 1” thickness of these 10” wide nylon pedals. The pedals felt durable and steady. The pedals allowed for smooth motion on our rides. Order Online.
Most Durable
Imrider Lightweight Polyamide Bike Pedals
Strong, Lightweight Polyamide Bike Pedals. Durable, polyamide bike pedals designed with strong, aluminum body for steady rides and safe footing.
What We Liked
The Imrider Lightweight Polyamide Bike Pedals are offered in four different color options. We liked the streamlined design of these nylon composite pedals, with .94” height. They were lightweight, well built, and provided us with great grip. The spd-interface on one side of the pedals made for great transition from short and long rides. Purchase Yours Today.
Best Design
SHIMANO PD-M530 Mountain Pedals
Mountain Pedals with Recessed Cleats. Mountain pedals designed with recessed cleats that make for a comfortable transition from biking to walking.
What We Liked
The SHIMANO PD-M530 Mountain Pedals has recess cleats that make walking more comfortable post ride. We liked the control we felt with these pedals. The open binding design prevented mud and debris from packing into the pedals after a wet trail ride. We enjoyed the overall stability of these pedals. Get It Here.
Most Versatile
SHIMANO PD-M324 SPD Dual Platform Pedal
Versatile Dual Platform Pedal. Dual platform pedals designed with both a platform and cleat side for versatile riding options
What We Liked
The SHIMANO PD-324 SPD Dual Platform Pedal is a combination of clip and clipless pedals. We liked the versatility of these pedals. We could take a leisurely ride through town with friends with one side of the pedal and then lace up for a ten miler with the other. We thought these pedals were smooth and lightweight. Buy Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.