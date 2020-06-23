Best Mesh Storage Bags

Traveling with sports equipment can be a somewhat cumbersome process. Luckily, you can pick up a mesh storage bag to easily transport bulky items from one place to another. Below, we’ll detail some of our favorite storage bags on the market with varying sizes, designs, and overall features.
Best For Small Trips 

Mesh Equipment Bag

Compact Storage Bag

This sturdy storage bag makes it easy to keep all of your sports gear properly organized.

What We Liked

This nylon storage bag keeps everything secure as you venture from one place to another. The bag comes in two sizes, so you can easily fit everything you need, regardless of its shape. These sports bags are great for family use—with your choice of 10 different colors, everyone can have their own bag without worrying about confusing it for someone else’s. Order Online.

Best For Sports Equipment

BSN Heavy-Duty Mesh Equipment Bag

Spacious Storage Bag

This storage bag is perfect for holding bulk sports gear like basketballs and footballs.

What We Liked

Do you have a lot of equipment on your hands? If so, this is the perfect storage bag for your needs! The heavy-duty white mesh storage bag holds 8-10 full-sized balls with its generous size (24 inches by 36 inches). With a drawstring top, each bag stays properly secure as you move from place to place. Purchase Yours Today.

Best For Laundry 

Polecasa Lead-Free Sturdy Mesh Laundry Bags

Bulk Mesh Bags

This set of mesh bags is perfect for toting laundry from one place to another.

What We Liked

These mesh storage bags have double reinforced stitches making them impressively sturdy. Plus, with a drawstring lock closure, you won’t have to worry about any items falling out during transport. The bags can also be folded for easy storage when not in use, making them incredibly versatile. Get It Here.

Best For Multi-Purpose Use

Fitdom Extra Large Heavy Duty Mesh Bag

Heavy-Duty Storage

This spacious storage bag features a handy zipper pouch to hold any additional items.

What We Liked

This heavy-duty storage bag has everything you could want and more. The bag (40 inches by 30 inches) has an adjustable storage strap, making it easier than ever to move items from one place to another. The jumbo bag also has an outside zipper pouch that’s water-resistant to protect valuable items like keys or phones. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

