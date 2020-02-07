Best Lightweight Tarps

When you go tent camping, picking the perfect tent site is essential to a good camping experience. But even if you find a perfectly flat spot, you still need the extra protection that a tent footprint provides. Shield the bottom of your tent from abrasion, sharp objects, and water with a top-of-the-line footprint. Continue reading for our preferred picks on the market.

Best Multi-function Tarp

Terra Hiker Camping Tarp

Take This Tarp Everywhere. Keep your tent dry, your picnic happy, or your hammock shaded with this durable multi-purpose tarp.

What We Liked:

With a large 59 x 86-inch size, this tarp can serve as a perfect tent footprint, waterproof picnic mat, or even as an A-frame or lean-to roof. It’s made of Oxford cloth that underwent a special waterproofing process and is incredibly durable. Metal grommets in each corner provide secure tie-downs. It can be conveniently carried in the included drawstring pouch and is available in multiple colors with sizes up to 94 x 86 inches. Get it now.

Best Basic Tarp

AmazonBasics Waterproof Camping Tarp

Break Camp Easily. Don’t worry about a wet tent anymore with this multi-purpose waterproof camping tarp.

What We Liked:

The tarp is made of waterproof, ripstop material with reinforced corners and rust-resistant grommets for a secure tiedown. Lamination on both sides ensures this waterproof tarp will work to protect your tent from ground moisture no matter which side of the tarp is used. Easily break camp without having to worry about a wet tent. We appreciated the one-year limited warranty backing each tarp. Buy it now.

Runner-Up Basic Tarp

ALPS Mountaineering Tent Floor Saver

Protect Your Tent. Keep your shelter floor free from dirt, grit, and gravel no matter your location by using this tent floor saver.

What We Liked:

This is a basic tent floor saver that works well as a campsite floor. Durable material keeps your tent free from dirt and debris. It also helps protect your tent floor from damage due to rocks and exposed roots. This tent floor saver makes campsite breakdown a breeze by keeping the bottom of your tent clean and dry. Lay it down for loading or unloading in areas that you need to keep your items off the ground. Buy it here.

Best Quality

REDCAMP Waterproof Camping Tarp

A Waterproof Camp Saver. Keep the bottom of your tent dry with this durable, lightweight camping tarp.

What We Liked:

This tarp is made out of durable but lightweight waterproof ripstop fabric. Corner rustproof eyelets make securing your tarp a breeze, and double-layer corners ensure strength and quality. It compresses into an included portable pouch and can be used for a variety of purposes, including picnics, hammock shades, and tent footprints. We appreciated that each tarp comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee and a 365-day manufacturer warranty. Buy it here.

Best Value

Outry Waterproof Multi-Purpose Tarp

Keep Your Tent Dry. Secure a good night’s sleep with this waterproof dual-use tarp with included tent stakes.

What We Liked:

The waterproof ripstop material is durable enough to be used as a footprint, hammock rain fly, picnic mat, or ground cover for any other need. Included tent stakes ensure it will securely fasten to the ground with reinforced grommets. A stuff sack is included for easy portability. We valued all the extras that came with this tent footprint. It makes a great gift for the camper in your life as well. Get it today.

