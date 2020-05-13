Best Lightweight Fleece Outerwear for Men

A lightweight fleece is a very versatile piece to have in your wardrobe, you can throw it on for a walk in the woods or for an outing to your local coffee shop. Great on it’s own in mild weather it is also a great layering piece as a pre-workout warm-up jacket or under a rainshell for added warmth on cold days. Like any active gear, performance fabrics and style add-ons come with a price. But rest assured, a soft, comfortable fleece jacket or hoodie isn’t likely to stay hanging in your wardrobe for long.

Outdoor Pick

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip Soft Fleece Vest

Your Camp Companion. Layer up with this comfortable zippered vest.

What We Liked

This midweight fleece vest is perfect for layering during outdoor adventures, sitting around the campfire or even just wearing around the house. A pair of zippered side pockets provide security for small items, while the collared neck and full zip offer warmth and comfort across all conditions. Comes in a range of colors as well as sizes. Order Online.

Budget Pick

Amazon Essentials Men's Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket

Simple Comfort. You don’t have to break the bank to stay warm and in style.

What We Liked

A simple front-zippered fleece that’s comfortable as well as super affordable. The polyester fabric is warm enough on its own for moderate to cool temps, or the fleece can be worn under a more durable weather- or wind-proof outer layer. Two exterior zippered pockets plus interior pockets are good for warming hands or securing small items. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Comfortable

Hanes ComfortBlend EcoSmart Hoodie

Casual Comfort. All the comforts of home in an eco-friendly piece made from recycled polyester.

What We Liked

Enjoy classic hoodie comfort that has some reviewers raving they love and wear their Hanes hoodie so much they might as well give it a name. The soft fleece interior provides comfort and warmth whether you’re out exercising on the trail or just Netflix and chillin’. Get It Here.

Sporting Pick

Under Armour Men's Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Go-to Athletic Gear. Designed for athletes, this hoodie will go the distance.

What We Liked

Under Armour’s Rival Fleece boasts a svelte, athletic profile perfect for activities including jogging, working out or hiking. Designed with a polyester-elastane blend, the pullover wicks moisture from the skin as well as dries quickly when you’re working up a sweat. Buy Now.

