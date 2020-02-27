Best Kayak Trailers

Transporting your kayak from place to place can be a pain. Maybe you don’t have enough room in your vehicle. Maybe you don’t have the proper equipment to strap your gear to the top of your car. Maybe you just don’t have the upper body strength you’re going to need to get that kayak from the parking lot all the way to the shoreline. Whatever your reason for needing a kayak trailer, you can find one that fits your exact requirements. Check out these three options available on Amazon. They represent our favorite trailers, and best of all, no trip to the sporting goods store is required.
Best for Avid Kayakers

Malone MicroSport Trailer Two Kayak Transport Package with 2 Malone SeaWing Kayak Carriers

For Committed Kayakers. Invest in the hobby that brings you so much joy. You know you love the water, and it’s time to take your kayaking to the next level.

What We Liked: 

You’ve been kayaking for a long time, and you know that you’re never going to give it up. Why not invest in a kayak trailer that can get you and two of your kayaks to wherever you’re going with ease? This trailer can transport two kayaks up to 18 feet long each, and it can be assembled within as little as three hours. From there, you’re on the go. No distance can stop you from reaching your next kayaking adventure. Buy it today.

Best for Outdoor Adventurers

Multi-Sport Multi-Rack Kayak Trailer by Right On

For All Favorite Outdoor Activities. Turn a kayaking trip into an all-out outdoor adventure. You’ll be prepared to pack everything you need for your outdoor experience.

What We Liked: 

A regular kayak trailer can get you and your two kayaks from home to the river or lake, but what about the rest of your gear? If you’re planning on being out on the shore or in the woods for a longer period of time (over the weekend or for a full week), you’ll probably want to have more than just your kayaks with you. This trailer can take on extra gear, such as bicycles, all while toting your kayaks, too. Extra room in your SUV is one less thing to worry about. Buy it here.

 Best for Beginners 

Mind and Action Universal Kayak Canoe Jon Boat Carrier

From Parking Lot to Shoreline. Easily pull your kayak by hand from where you've parked, all the way to the shoreline. This is a sturdy, helpful tool to keep among your kayaking or camping gear.

What We Liked: 

Not all kayak trailers are the kind you’d hook up to the back of your car. Some can be pulled by hand and are useful just in getting your kayak from your vehicle to the shoreline. This very affordable kayak trailer, for example, allows you to carry your kayak (or other vessel up to 240 pounds) across any surface. And you can do it with ease, thanks to balloon inflatable sand wheels. Get it here.

