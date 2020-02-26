Best Kayak Paddles
Best for Mellow Touring
SeaSense Kayak Paddle
Perfect for a Leisurely Float. This kayak paddle works just fine for those looking to relax and unwind on a leisurely tour of wide-open water.
What We Liked:
If you're not seeking out waves and whitewater rapids, you don't need a hardcore paddle. Sometimes you just need a kayak paddle that will leisurely push you through calm waters, from point A to point B. If your idea of kayaking is about less adventure and more relaxation, then this 96-inch, fiberglass and nylon paddle will fit the bill. Buy it here.
Most Durable
Carlisle Magic Plus Kayak Paddle
Holds Up, Passes the Test. This kayak paddle can last a lifetime, thanks to polypro blades and a fiberglass shaft. After seasons of paddling, it’ll still be your go-to.
What We Liked:
This asymmetrical, lightweight, flexible kayak paddle measures at 94.4 inches and is designed with hardcore paddlers in mind. This versatile performer minimizes paddler’s fatigue, and the perfectly shaped blade grabs more water with less effort. Carlisle has created durable kayak paddles for more than 30 years, and the brand is an expert in making paddles that can last just as long. Buy it today.
Best for Beginners
Leader Accessories Kayak Paddle
Great Starter Paddle. For beginner kayakers, this paddle is a good introduction to the sport. It’s gear you can trust as you learn.
What We Liked:
If you’re just starting out as a kayaker, you might want to hold off on buying a fancy paddle. However, you still want something that’s good quality. This kayak paddle is a mix of durability and budget-friendliness, both perfect for beginners. It functions well, breaks down easily, and comes in at just 7.5 pounds, a comfortable weight for most. Get it today.
Most Comfortable
attwood 11768-2 Asymmetrical 2-Piece Heavy-Duty Kayak Paddle with Comfort Grips
Function and Quality for Less. Get a great deal with this paddle and all it offers. You won’t have to empty your wallet, but you’ll still get durable aluminum and plastic construction.
What We Liked:
You can own a seven-foot paddle made out of thick aluminum and rugged plastic, with a two-piece breakdown design that makes storage and transportation easier. Drip rings ensure your hands stay dry for additional comfort, and the carefully crafted blades help you go farther faster. Buy it now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.