Best Insoles for Hiking or Running

Foot pain and injuries are a pretty surefire way to ruin any hike or run. By providing support, cushioning, and an improved fit, insoles are intended to relieve pain and discomfort—so you can keep enjoying your time in the woods or on the road. They can also help relieve and prevent issues like flat feet, plantar fasciitis, heel pain, spurs, and more, but different types and designs will work better for different people. Finding the right insole for you depends on your foot shape, your foot issues and injuries, and what shoes and activities you’ll be using them for. We’ve pulled together four great options to help stay on the trail or get around the block.

Best for Athletic Shoes

Superfeet CARBON Insoles

Low-Profile Design. Sporting a low-profile and low-volume design, these Superfeet insoles aim to bring high-performance support that can fit even tight-fitting shoes and athletic shoes.

What We Liked

If you’re looking for added support and cushioning for your running shoes, these low-volume Superfeet insoles are meant for you, with their lightweight, high-density foam. Pick up a Pair Today on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Thin Design

Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts

Flat Feet Support. Featuring an ultra-thin design, these Physix insoles provide arch support with EVA foam and aim to provide relief particularly for those with flat feet, shin splints, and runner’s knee.

What We Liked

Beyond their low-profile support, these insoles from Physix also feature a non-slip heel so you can feel confident they’ll stay in place all day long. Shop Today on Amazon.

Most Customizable

Easyfeet Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Trim to Fit. Offering sturdy arch support through hard TPU and a comfortable layer of PU memory foam, these Easyfeet insoles come in five sizes and can be easily trimmed to fit.

What We Liked

If you’re eager to create the perfect, mold-to-your-foot insole that can slip right into your shoes, these Easyfeet insoles are a great option. These insoles are the most customizable option on the list. To trim them, simply cut along the outline that matches your original insole or use the included size table as a reference. Buy on Amazon.

Best Forefoot Support

Spenco Polysorb Heavy Duty Shoe Insole

Comfortable and Supportive. Featuring an EVA forefoot pad and a 5/32-inch layer of material to absorb shock, these Spenco insoles offer extra cushioning to the forefoot and great for people with high arches.

What We Liked

Boasting four-way stretch fabric to help prevent blisters and a heel strike pad for added impact absorption, these Spenco insoles aim to provide support for lasting, all-day comfort. Grab Some Today on Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.