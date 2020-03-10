Best Insoles for Hiking or Running
Best for Athletic Shoes
Superfeet CARBON Insoles
Low-Profile Design. Sporting a low-profile and low-volume design, these Superfeet insoles aim to bring high-performance support that can fit even tight-fitting shoes and athletic shoes.
What We Liked
If you’re looking for added support and cushioning for your running shoes, these low-volume Superfeet insoles are meant for you, with their lightweight, high-density foam. Pick up a Pair Today on Amazon.
Best Thin Design
Physix Gear Sport Full Length Orthotic Inserts
Flat Feet Support. Featuring an ultra-thin design, these Physix insoles provide arch support with EVA foam and aim to provide relief particularly for those with flat feet, shin splints, and runner’s knee.
What We Liked
Beyond their low-profile support, these insoles from Physix also feature a non-slip heel so you can feel confident they’ll stay in place all day long. Shop Today on Amazon.
Most Customizable
Easyfeet Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles
Trim to Fit. Offering sturdy arch support through hard TPU and a comfortable layer of PU memory foam, these Easyfeet insoles come in five sizes and can be easily trimmed to fit.
What We Liked
If you’re eager to create the perfect, mold-to-your-foot insole that can slip right into your shoes, these Easyfeet insoles are a great option. These insoles are the most customizable option on the list. To trim them, simply cut along the outline that matches your original insole or use the included size table as a reference. Buy on Amazon.
Best Forefoot Support
Spenco Polysorb Heavy Duty Shoe Insole
Comfortable and Supportive. Featuring an EVA forefoot pad and a 5/32-inch layer of material to absorb shock, these Spenco insoles offer extra cushioning to the forefoot and great for people with high arches.
What We Liked
Boasting four-way stretch fabric to help prevent blisters and a heel strike pad for added impact absorption, these Spenco insoles aim to provide support for lasting, all-day comfort. Grab Some Today on Amazon.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.