Best Insect Repellent

Keeping pesky mosquitoes away can be a real chore. Insect repellents offer easy-to-apply formulas that can be sprayed on skin, clothing, accessories and more to protect against mosquitoes and other insects that can carry harmful viruses. Ease of application, active ingredient and concentration, and how long the formula lasts are all important factors to consider when selecting an insect repellent that’s right for you. Continue reading to discover our top four insect repellents we use and trust.

Longest Lasting

Sawyer Products Premium Insect Repellent

All-Day Protection. This insect repellent works well on both mosquitoes and biting flies, comes in a 4-ounce bottle, and repels bugs for up to 14 hours.

What We Liked:

This insect repellent is effective against mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus. We loved that it doesn't damage clothing, bags, or other synthetic gear. The repellent was long lasting and didn’t have an overwhelming scent either. We didn’t have any issues with mosquitoes, ticks, or flies during our time outdoors. You’ll get more out of your nature experience with this repellent in your backpack! Buy it here.

Most Packable

3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent Lotion

High-Quality Repellent with DEET. This insect repellent is offered in a 2-ounce tube and protects against insects up to 12 hours with 34.4% DEET.

What We Liked:

This repellent lotion comes in a convenient 2-ounce tube. We liked that the repellent contained 34.4% DEET, which worked great against all the backyard bugs, as well as the deep-woods varieties. The long-lasting repellent kept us outside without having to reapply multiple times throughout the day. We enjoyed more fun and less swatting. Buy it here.

Highest DEET Level

Repel Insect Repellent

Powerful DEET. This insect repellent contains 40% DEET and comes in a convenient, 6-ounce spray bottle.

What We Liked:

This insect spray comes in a 2-pack of easy-to-use bottles. We liked the long-lasting protection the 40% DEET repellent gave us against mosquitoes and the harmful viruses they carry. We found the spray bottles easy to transport and use as we moved from outdoor baseball fields to backyard barbecues. It also worked well for deep-woods camping and hiking. Buy it now.

Best Spray

Cutter Skinsations Insect Repellent

Spray-on Insect Repellent. This insect repellent comes in a 360-degree pump spray that allows for versatile application you’ll appreciate. Get to the bite-free fun faster!

What We Liked:

This spray repellent has a light, fresh scent. The aloe and vitamin E made our skin feel soft after each use. We were able to easily spray children and adults with the 360-degree pump spray. We got maximum coverage, and the 7% DEET formula protected us against mosquitos, ticks, flies, and chiggers.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.