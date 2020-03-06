The Best Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards

If you’re an experienced paddle boarder, you may be looking to add an inflatable stand up paddle board to your gear. If you’ve never tried to stand up paddle board before, you might wonder whether a hard body or inflatable model is right for you. While hard paddle boards are easier to maneuver and faster, there are downsides to them for experienced and beginner paddle boarders alike. Inflatable models aren’t as prone to damage if dropped, they’re easier to transport, and they take up less space in storage during the off-season. Our best picks for inflatable paddle boards are lightweight, easy to carry to a launch site, can support hundreds of pounds, and include all the gear you need for a fun day on the water.

Best Value Buy

Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Sturdy and Stable. This 10-foot-long board is 32 inches wide, six inches thick, and weighs 17.5 pounds; it comes with secure tie-down bungees, a non-slip deck pad, removable main fin, and side fins for increased stability.

What We Liked

The included accessories make this paddleboard the only gear purchase you need to make to get out on the water. It includes a collapsible aluminum handle, safety leash, hand pump, and a waterproof bag for holding personal belongings while out on the water. Shop on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Durable

Atoll 11’ Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Lightweight and Tough. The board is 11 feet long, 32 inches wide and 6 inches thick with dual layers of PVC on the top and bottom for a rigid board surface. It weighs 21 pounds and can support riders up to 300 pounds.

What We Liked

You won’t mind carrying this inflatable paddleboard to the shore because of the stylish transport backpack. Besides the tie-down bungees on the front of the board, there are D-rings down both sides for additional lashing or the addition of a seat. Buy on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Versatile

Peak Expedition Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Built for Adventuring. This board is available at 10.5 or 11 feet long; both board lengths are 32 inches wide and six inches thick, with both front and rear tie-down bungees.

What We Liked

The outer shell is puncture resistant, so you can paddle with confidence in areas with debris. It unrolls and inflates fast, in either five minutes with an electric pump or in 15 with the included hand pump. Boards weigh 18 and 19.5 pounds respectively and can support up to 300 and 350 pounds. Available on Amazon.

Most Portable

iROCKER All-Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Easy Transportation and Fast Inflation. Both the 10-foot and 11-foot models are 32 inches wide and six inches thick.

What We Liked

The backpack for transport has well-padded shoulder and waist straps for hiking to a launch point, and it fits the board, paddle, and pump inside. It also has plenty of additional lashing for carrying extra gear in one convenient bag. The 10-foot board weighs 24 pounds and supports 370 pounds; it has tie-down bungees, fin blocks for added stability, and an elastic leash. Get Yours Today.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.