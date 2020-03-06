The Best Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards
Best Value Buy
Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Sturdy and Stable. This 10-foot-long board is 32 inches wide, six inches thick, and weighs 17.5 pounds; it comes with secure tie-down bungees, a non-slip deck pad, removable main fin, and side fins for increased stability.
What We Liked
The included accessories make this paddleboard the only gear purchase you need to make to get out on the water. It includes a collapsible aluminum handle, safety leash, hand pump, and a waterproof bag for holding personal belongings while out on the water. Shop on Amazon.
Most Durable
Atoll 11’ Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Lightweight and Tough. The board is 11 feet long, 32 inches wide and 6 inches thick with dual layers of PVC on the top and bottom for a rigid board surface. It weighs 21 pounds and can support riders up to 300 pounds.
What We Liked
You won’t mind carrying this inflatable paddleboard to the shore because of the stylish transport backpack. Besides the tie-down bungees on the front of the board, there are D-rings down both sides for additional lashing or the addition of a seat. Buy on Amazon.
Most Versatile
Peak Expedition Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Built for Adventuring. This board is available at 10.5 or 11 feet long; both board lengths are 32 inches wide and six inches thick, with both front and rear tie-down bungees.
What We Liked
The outer shell is puncture resistant, so you can paddle with confidence in areas with debris. It unrolls and inflates fast, in either five minutes with an electric pump or in 15 with the included hand pump. Boards weigh 18 and 19.5 pounds respectively and can support up to 300 and 350 pounds. Available on Amazon.
Most Portable
iROCKER All-Around Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board
Easy Transportation and Fast Inflation. Both the 10-foot and 11-foot models are 32 inches wide and six inches thick.
What We Liked
The backpack for transport has well-padded shoulder and waist straps for hiking to a launch point, and it fits the board, paddle, and pump inside. It also has plenty of additional lashing for carrying extra gear in one convenient bag. The 10-foot board weighs 24 pounds and supports 370 pounds; it has tie-down bungees, fin blocks for added stability, and an elastic leash. Get Yours Today.
