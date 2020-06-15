Best in Safety Child Bike Seats

Before your kiddo learns how to ride a bike, they’ll need a seat to attach to yours. But don’t buy them just any seat – make sure your seat is comfortable, safe, and enjoyable for both you and your child. We’ve searched through many children’s bike seats to find the ones with the most safety features and best reviews. Whether you prefer your child to sit in the front, back, or on the handlebars, we’ve got you covered.

Longest-Lasting Bike Seat

Schwinn Deluxe Bicycle Mounted Child Carrier

Easy to Install and Remove

Comfortable for you and your child.

What We Liked

Children over the age of one will feel comfortable in this sturdy yet lightweight bike seat. The seat holds children up to 40 pounds so you don’t have to replace it anytime soon. Padding, a headrest, and footwells make this an easy ride for both you and your child. Order Online.

Brightest Bike Seat

WeeRide Kangaroo Child Bike Seat

Kids See What You See

The older your child gets, the safer the seat becomes.

What We Liked

Put your child in the front seat without sacrificing their safety. This seat’s bright green color is its own safety feature! The seat’s support bar, front bumper, and other features don’t get in the way as you steer. Safe for children over the age of one, up to 33 pounds. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Fun for the Child

iBert Child Bicycle Safe-T-Seat

Share Some Laughs

Your baby can see everything!

What We Liked

This seat is positioned at the handlebars so you can hear your child’s giggles as you ride. Keep your child high off the ground while still keeping them safe and mobile. Fit for children between the ages of one to four, this seat comes in three cute colors! Get It Here.

Most Safety Features

Copilot Child Carrier

Snug and Safe

Feel comfortable biking all day long.

What We Liked

This bike seat has everything, from reflectors to grab bars to high sides. The comfortable seat pad is easy to remove and clean after your ride. Quickly install this seat behind yours, and know that your child is held in by multiple security straps. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.