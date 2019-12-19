Best Ice Axes for Winter Activities
Most Versatile
PETZL- SUM-TEC Modular Ice Axe
Easy Adaptation for Mountain Activities. The SUM-TEC is a modular ice axe. It’s easy to adapt it to a range of winter mountaineering activities. Optimize the hand rest, weight, and accessories for the task at hand without needing tools.
What We Liked:
The easy adaptation of the SUM-TEC can’t be beaten. It does every job you want it to on the mountainside, with no need to pull out a set of tools to adjust its features. It comes in two versions, adze or hammer. Both versions have the TRIGREST handrest that changes on the fly for climbing mode. A curved shaft protects the hand while anchoring, and it is possible to add weights for better performance. It’s also compatible with several PETZL accessories. Buy it here.
Best First Axe
GRIVEL Nepal Self-Arrest Axe with Leash
Designed for Falls. This one is optimized to easily wield during a fall for fast, secure self-arrests. The curved shaft increases weight to the steel pick, which drives deep into ice and hard snow in a self-arrest position.
What We Liked:
Safety is the most important thing on the mountain, and the GRIVEL is designed for reliable self-arrests. Every feature assists you during a fall. It comes with its own leash, so an additional purchase isn’t necessary. The specially designed pick arrests gradually, instead of suddenly ripping the axe from your hands. It’s a little heavier than other ice axes, helping the steel pick to drive into neve snow. In a longer length, it works well as a support and provides extra reach during your gradual climbs. Buy it here.
Best Value
Omega Pacific Ice Mountain Axe
Lightweight and Durable. This ice axe is laser-cut from aircraft quality aluminum. It’s lightweight but can withstand aggressive use on the mountain. It’s a straightforward (with a straight-shaft) old school ice axe.
What We Liked:
For early and late season hiking, this axe won’t add much extra weight to a pack. It doesn’t sacrifice utility for weight and is durable enough to withstand regular use season after season. It’s a no-frills ice axe at a great price point for people who don’t need versatility in uses. The head is specifically cut with self-arresting in mind and can reliably perform when called upon. Buy it here.