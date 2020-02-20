Best Hydration Packs for Kids

Hiking, biking, and outdoor fitness are fun activities the entire family can enjoy. But the farther your adventure takes you, the more drinking water you’ll need to bring. Kids need just as much water as adults, and sometimes they need even more to compensate for running around and extra bursts of exploration. Rather than carry a bunch of water bottles, give your child their own hydration pack, and they’ll be supplied with water for any adventure ahead. Here are the best packs we’ve found for young adventurers.

Most Storage Capability

Mubasel Gear Insulated Hydration Backpack Pack with 2L BPA Free Bladder

Hydration and Supplies. Take this hydration pack on any adventure and keep yourself in supply of water and food for whatever the day may bring.

What We Liked:

This is a classic hydration pack that carries two liters worth of water. Three expandable pockets provide enough room for a phone, a change of clothes, and food bars for adventures. The bladder is guaranteed leak proof, assuring that your child’s phone and belongings will stay dry. Thermal insulation will keep cold water cool for up to four hours in the BPA-free, FDA-approved, food-grade hydration bladder. Get it here.

Best for Young Kids

CamelBak Mini M.U.L.E. Kids Hydration Backback

Kid-Friendly Hydration. Keep your youngsters hydrated all day long with this down-sized CamelBak with a 1.5-liter reservoir.

What We Liked:

This hydration pack is small enough to be worn by kids but holds enough water to sustain them for a full day of activities. The backpack is sized to fit smaller bodies. Two pockets provide extra areas for small items such as protein bars or identification. It contains a built-in safety whistle and reflective accents for extra visibility. The water tube has a kid-friendly on/off switch, and the bladder has an ergonomic handle for easy refilling. Get it now.

Best for Teens

U Be Hydration Pack Water Backpack

Hydration for All Activities. Go hiking, biking, and running, and never be far away from your water supply with this classic hydration pack.

What We Liked:

This pack holds two liters of water in a BPA-free bladder. Its low-profile format makes the pack compact enough for strenuous activities such as running and biking. The water tube has a bite valve for easy drinking while on the go. The bag has a rubberized back to keep the hydration pack in place. Exterior pockets contain enough room for keys, identification, and protein bars. Each pack comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee and a three-month replacement guarantee for the water bladder Get it today.

Best Value

Neboic 2Pack Hydration Backpack Pack with 2L Hydration Bladder

Budget-Friendly Hydration Packs. Keep the whole family hydrated on hikes, biking trips, or camping trips with this two-liter hydration backpack that comes in a two-pack.

What We Liked:

Small enough for young adventurers, but big enough for teens or adults, this two-liter hydration backpack can be used by the whole family. It comes in an affordable two-pack so you can supply multiple members of the family with water. The insulated bladder keeps water cool for up to four hours. A convenient tube allows ease of accessing water when on the go. Three pockets provide space for small items to take on your journey. Each pack is low-profile and compact, perfect for any activity from hiking to biking. Straps are fully adjustable to fit each wearer. Get it now.

