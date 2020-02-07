Best Heavy Duty Tarps

Tarps are all-purpose tools that can be used for everything from extra ground cover for your campsite to shelter for your camp kitchen to covering firewood or a leaky shed during the rainy season. No matter what you use them for, tarps serve an important purpose. Because of their varied uses, they need to be strong, durable, and 100 percent reliable. Here are several we found that fit those categories. Read on for our top picks on the market today.

Most Available Sizes

Kotap 14-ft x 16-ft General Purpose Blue Poly Tarp

Tarps for All Your Needs. Pick the right size for the job with Kotap’s durable all-purpose poly tarp. You’ll find exactly what you need – whatever your project or activity.

What We Liked:

Kotap has produced a durable tarp available in 55 size options. These are made to suit any job that requires a tarp. Whether you're covering a roof or covering the ground at a tent site, this company has a tarp for the job. Each tarp is tear- and UV-resistant, along with being mold and mildew resistant. We appreciated that these tarps do not rot or shrink.

Best All-Around

Tarp Cover Silver/Black Heavy Duty Thick Material

A Tarp for Any Job. Protect your boat, car, roof, or tent with this all-purpose, heavy-duty tarp available in 19 sizes.

What We Liked:

With 19 sizes to choose from, this tarp is perfect for nearly any job you have. It has a heavy-duty, double-laminated coating in addition to being sun- and fade-resistant. The tarp is rust- and rot-proof, and it's available in a variety of thicknesses. The hem is rope-reinforced and has grommets every three feet.

Best Multi-Purpose

B-Air Grizzly Tarps

Multi-Purpose Durable Tarp. Use this heavy tarp for nearly any need, from covering your boat or car, to firewood, to an unfinished roof.

What We Liked:

This heavy-duty tarp is waterproof, mildew-proof, and – our favorite – washable. It's perfect for any job set before you and is durable enough to be reused for several projects. Reinforced grommets are built into the tarp every 36 inches for convenient and secure tie-downs. A thickness of 5 millimeters provides lightweight durability you can handle with ease and trust.

Most Heavy Duty

10’x12’ Super Heavy Duty 16 Mil Brown Poly Tarp Cover

Tough Tarp for Tough Jobs. This durable and strong tarp can handle even the toughest jobs you have, no matter the weather.

What We Liked:

An extra thick 16 millimeters, this is one of the heavier duty options available. It is waterproof and, with a UV coating, all-weather proof. Metal grommets are spaced every 18 inches for secure tie-down capabilities. Made of polyethylene, the material is strong and durable, ensuring a product you can use for many years to come. Whether you need to cover a boat or an open roof, this is the tarp you need to withstand the elements.

Best for Light Jobs

Hanjet 8 x 10 5 Mil Thick Camping Tarp Shelter

Protect Your Belongings. Whether you need to keep your tent floor dry or provide shade for your hammock, this tarp will do the job.

What We Liked:

Made of polyethylene, this durable 5-millimeter tarp will keep your woodpile dry, your campsite shaded, and your BBQ safe from rain and the like. With reinforced edges and double reinforced covers, you can use the rust-resistant grommets to tie down your tarp and be confident that it will stay where it's needed. It's shrink-proof and waterproof, as well as UV-, rot-, and rust-resistant.

