Best Heavy-Duty Kick Mats

During your travels, you want to be in a car that feels as good as it did when you first bought it. Kids, dogs, sports and everyday life can lead to wear and tear on your car seats. To keep your ride in top shape, heavy-duty kick mats for your chairs are a fantastic solution. Not only is every car different, but every driver is too. With plenty of kick-mat options out there to buy, finding what is right for you might be difficult. Luckily, we’ve put together a list of top picks for heavy-duty kick mats, so you can see what works for you.

Great Design

Drive Auto Products Heavy Duty Kick Mats

Easy Installation

These kick mats are simple to install, and a perfect fit for most car models.

What We Liked

These heavy-duty kick mats have everything you need to quickly install a strong, protective layer for the back of your car seat. With bungee style hooks and easy-to-clean, waterproof padding, these kick mats will make driving a breeze. Plus, these mats are dual-sided and come in a set of two. Order Online.

Most Durable

Car Seat Back Protectors by Lebogner

Maximum Protection

Even the most rambunctious passengers don’t stand a chance against these heavy-duty kick mats.

What We Liked

Guarantee long-lasting protection for your car seats with a durable, double-layered fabric. After protecting your seats from dirty footprints, moisture, and marks, you can toss these mats in the washing machine for an easy clean. This product comes in a pack of two and fits most car seats. Buy Yours Here.

Most Stylish

TIKE SMART Premium Kick Mats

Sleek and Strong

These protective kick mats nicely blend into your car seat design.

What We Liked

Want something more stylish? These kick mats are made with heavy-duty waterproof polyester fabric. This is a great accessory to maintain your car’s interior in an effortless fashion. They come in a pack of two and offer a Lifetime Money-back Guarantee. Purchase It Here.

Best Kick Mats for Parents

MyTravelAide Kick Mats

Storage & Protection

This set of kick mats is a practical solution for busy drivers.

What We Liked

These kick mats are not only a great way to protect your seats, but also an amazing way to organize all the clutter in your car. You’ll be able to drive without worrying about little ones causing wear on the back of your seats, while also keeping them entertained by filling the storage pockets with fun distractions. They come in a set of two and offer a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Buy Yours Now.

