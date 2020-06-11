Best Heavy-Duty Kick Mats
Great Design
Drive Auto Products Heavy Duty Kick Mats
Easy Installation
These kick mats are simple to install, and a perfect fit for most car models.
What We Liked
These heavy-duty kick mats have everything you need to quickly install a strong, protective layer for the back of your car seat. With bungee style hooks and easy-to-clean, waterproof padding, these kick mats will make driving a breeze. Plus, these mats are dual-sided and come in a set of two. Order Online.
Most Durable
Car Seat Back Protectors by Lebogner
Maximum Protection
Even the most rambunctious passengers don’t stand a chance against these heavy-duty kick mats.
What We Liked
Guarantee long-lasting protection for your car seats with a durable, double-layered fabric. After protecting your seats from dirty footprints, moisture, and marks, you can toss these mats in the washing machine for an easy clean. This product comes in a pack of two and fits most car seats. Buy Yours Here.
Most Stylish
TIKE SMART Premium Kick Mats
Sleek and Strong
These protective kick mats nicely blend into your car seat design.
What We Liked
Want something more stylish? These kick mats are made with heavy-duty waterproof polyester fabric. This is a great accessory to maintain your car’s interior in an effortless fashion. They come in a pack of two and offer a Lifetime Money-back Guarantee. Purchase It Here.
Best Kick Mats for Parents
MyTravelAide Kick Mats
Storage & Protection
This set of kick mats is a practical solution for busy drivers.
What We Liked
These kick mats are not only a great way to protect your seats, but also an amazing way to organize all the clutter in your car. You’ll be able to drive without worrying about little ones causing wear on the back of your seats, while also keeping them entertained by filling the storage pockets with fun distractions. They come in a set of two and offer a 100% Money Back Guarantee. Buy Yours Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.