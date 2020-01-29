Best Griddles

The fastest way to get breakfast on the table is with a griddle. A wide flat cooking surface lets you dole out pancakes and eggs by the dozen, instead of one or two at a time in a skillet. Griddles are useful morning to night, as some models include a grill top for cooking meat and vegetable skewers. Models also come in many materials; cast iron griddles last for decades with the proper care and work just as well over two stovetops or a campfire. Electric griddles are a perfect way to get a hot breakfast when you don’t have a kitchen. Find the right griddle for you in our top picks.

Best All-Around

Lodge L9OG3 Cast Iron Round Griddle

Simple Heavy Duty Performance. This can be the last cast iron griddle you need to buy. The simple design is suitable for all cooking surfaces, including open fires and grills.

What We Liked:

It’s just a straightforward griddle, perfect for making breakfast at home or at the campsite. It exemplifies why sometimes less is more. The griddle is 10.5 inches, weighs 4.5 pounds, and can last generations with proper care. Buy it now.

Runner-Up Breakfast Griddle

Lodge LPG13 Pro-Grid Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle

One Griddle To Do It All. This single 10-inch by 20-inch griddle includes everything you need for cooking over a campfire.

What We Liked:

Any single item that serves multiple purposes is a smart buy. This griddle is easy to store, with cooking surface to spare. A second grill top surface nests inside the griddle. There are easy-grip handles on the sides, perfect for setting over hot coals, or on top of two stove burners at home. Buy it here.

Runner-Up for RVs

Presto 07061 Electric Griddle

Easy to Store. Because of removable handles, this 22-inch griddle can fit into 18-inch cabinets. The cast-aluminum base has an easy to remove drip tray for stress-free cleaning.

What We Liked:

On those days when the weather doesn’t allow for cooking outdoors, an electric griddle saves the day orr at least breakfast. The large non-stick surface is perfect for executing large breakfasts fast using the Control Master heat control. Get it now.

Best Breakfast Griddle

Lodge LDP3 Grill/Griddle

Flip for Breakfast and Dinner. This cast iron set includes a nesting grill top inside the flat griddle. It’s 16.75 inches with easy-carry handles on the corners.

What We Liked:

The material and design are durable and timeless, for cookware that you can pass down through generations. It works just as well at home over two stove burners, on a grill, or right over a campfire. Buy it today.

Best for RVs

Presto 07046 Tilt N’ Drain Big Griddle

Adjustable Cooking Surfaces. The handles of this electric griddle slide in an out to place the cooking surface on a tilt for draining cooking meats.

What We Liked:

The perfect secret-weapon electric griddle to keep in a kitchen cabinet for anytime you need to a dozen pancakes in a hurry. The heat control ranges from a warming surface up to 400 °F. It's 18.5 inches, small enough to store in an RV kitchen for rainy days. Get it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.