Best Flying Insect Traps

Don’t let flying insects make your home and yard miserable this summer. We’ve curated the best selection of both indoor and outdoor traps to keep your living spaces insect free. Whether you have fruit flies and gnats plaguing your produce and house plants or pesky flying insects swarming your yard and garden, there’s a trap designed to meet your needs. Check out our favorite traps below to ensure you won’t be swatting while enjoying a cold one this summer.

Best Indoor Trap

Gideal 20-Pack Dual-Sided Yellow Sticky Traps for Flying Plant Insect

Great Indoor-Friendly Trap. An eco-friendly, indoor/outdoor trap to keep your home and yard bug free.

What We Liked

This super sticky trap uses no attractant so it’s perfect to use inside to catch pesky fruit flies and gnats that plague house plants, or outdoors to protect yard plants. The UV resistant and waterproof adhesive will ensure the trap stays sticky in all weather and conditions. It’s made of eco-friendly materials and is non-toxic. Be aware of where you place this trap outdoors as it works so well it can catch birds if placed in the wrong location. Buy now.

Easiest to Use Outdoor Trap

Rescue! Outdoor Disposable Hanging Fly Trap

Easy, Disposable Trap. This outdoor trap is hassle-free and easy to both use and dispose of.

What We Liked

This trap is perfect for those that want a hassle-free way to combat an outdoor fly problem. The water-soluble bait has flies swarming to the trap, where they drown in the water. Simply expose the trap entrance, add water, hang 20 feet from any living areas and wait for the non-toxic bait to attract up to 20,000 flies. When the trap is full, all you have to do is throw it away. Buy now.

Biggest Bang for Your Buck

Farnam Home and Garden 14680 Starbar Captivator Fly Trap

Reusable Outdoor Trap. Catch up to two quarts of flies with this re-usable, cost-effective outdoor trap.

What We Liked

If you’re looking for a long-term solution for outdoor fly control, look no further. The bait proves irresistible for flies, letting you enjoy your yard more with fewer pesky insects. The container can hold up to two quarts, at which point you can empty and re-use, making this trap a sustainable and cost-effective choice for outdoor spaces. Buy now.

