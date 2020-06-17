Best Fishing Pliers for Anglers
Top Pick
KastKing Cutthroat 7" Fishing Pliers
Built Tough
Constructed of Teflon-coated, corrosion-resistant stainless steel with tungsten carbide cutters, this multi-functioning set of fishing pliers is designed for easy-access and long-lasting performance in both fresh and saltwater angling environments.
What We Liked
The expectations set on tools in your tackle box are much like the tools in your at-home or job-site toolbox. You want to know they're going to last for years to come and withstand the use and abuse you throw at them. You’re going to be a fan of these KastKing Cutthroat pliers. They feature top-to-bottom quality construction from the Teflon-coated stainless steel to the tungsten carbide cutting blades. From removing even the most set-in fishhooks to securing split shot weights, to constructing steel leaders and slicing through braided line – this pair of pliers gets the job done. The pliers are available in a straight nose and split-ring design, with rubber handles in black, sea foam, and orange color options. They come with a coiled spring lanyard and custom-molded sheath to ensure quick and easy access and protection. Order Online.
Most Ergonomic
Wolfyok Aluminum Fishing Pliers
Sleek, Lightweight, and Multifunctional
Hook removal, lead pressing, sleeve crimping, and line cutting have never been easier, more comfortable, or better looking, thanks to these sleek, saltwater-resistant pliers from Wolfyok.
What We Liked
Who knew that a pair of fishing pliers could be so stunning. These 6.7-inch pliers weighing a mere 0.21 pounds are made of super tough and incredibly lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum. They come in highly visible red, blue, and black colors offset by titanium-coated stainless steel. Tungsten carbide cutting blades help to ensure easy slicing of even the strongest monofilament leader and braided lines, while the anti-slip, spring loaded handle ensures a secure, ergonomic grip for hook removal, lead pressing, sleeve crimping and other rod, reel, tackle, and boat tasks. Great for both saltwater and freshwater fishing, the materials are built to withstand rust and corrosion and the pliers come with a coiled spring lanyard and protective nylon sheath. Purchase Yours Today.
Runner Up
Calamus A7 Lightweight Aluminum Fishing Pliers
Corrosion-Resistant with Easy Access
These 7-inch fishing pliers from Calamus use coated aircraft aluminum and Vanadium-bladed cutters to create a lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and super durable multi-functioning tool for tackling even those most intricate of fishing leader, line, and hook tasks.
What We Liked
With a rugged feel, durable construction, and no-slip grip, these fishing pliers from Calamus put the other tools in your toolbox to shame. The sleek, jet black aluminum pliers (offset with a visible sea foam green handle) feature E-coated aircraft aluminum construction for a highly corrosion-resistant construction. Vanadium steel alloy–the material often found in car parts–cutting edges slice through even the thickest of lines like butter and are designed to retain their sharp edge for years without dulling out. The 2-inch serrated jaws tackle virtually every hook and line job you throw at them with built-in crimping slots and a locking handle for one-handed functionality. Even the included custom-molded sheath goes above and beyond by protecting boat seats and decking from damage while allowing excess moisture to drain away. Get It Here.
Best Combo
Zacx Fishing Pliers
Must-Have Fishing Tool
This combo set from Zacx delivers two of the handiest fishing tools in one convenient set: fishing pliers and lip gripper tools. Both tools are made of high-quality, lightweight materials designed to make everyday fishing tasks easier than ever.
What We Liked
These Zacx pliers feature a hollowed-out construction of machine-cut aluminum for reduced weight, better ergonomics, and an elegant aesthetic. The fish gripper tool features an extended handle design to offer a stronger grip and reduced hand fatigue when removing finicky hoots from heavier fish. Together, this plier and gripper tool set is a formidable force of functionality that anglers, both freshwater and saltwater, should consider keeping in their tackle or deck box. Buy Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.