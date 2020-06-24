Best Fishing Ball Bearing Swivels

Whether looking to stop sinkers and bobbers from moving down a fishing line or working to keep the fishing line from twisting, fishing swivels are a great tackle box accessory. Designed to connect a tackle lure or weight to the main fishing line, fishing swivels are a useful underwater device. Design, material, and attachment are all important elements to evaluate when selecting a fishing swivel. We’ve reviewed four great products on the market and shared their best features and benefits below.

Most Versatile

Dr. Fish 20 Pack Fishing Ball Bearing Swivel with Coastlock Snap

Versatile Fishing Swivel

Corrosion resistant, ball bearing swivel designed for freshwater and saltwater use.

What We Liked

The Dr. Fish 20 Pack Fishing Ball Bearing Swivel with Coastlock Snap is made of high-quality copper and stainless steel. We liked that these ball bearings are corrosion resistant and create a smooth rotation to minimize twisting. They are versatile, easy to use, and allow for quick changes in leaders or lures.

Best Design

Easy Catch® 10, 30 Pack High-Strength Fishing Ball Bearing Swivel with Coastlock Snap

High-Strength Fishing Swivel

Fishing swivel with a quick lock-open design that allows for fast lure changes.

What We Liked

The Easy Catch® 10, 30 Pack High-Strength Fishing Ball Bearing Swivel with Coastlock Snap is made of copper and stainless steel. We liked the quick lock-open design that allows for fast leader and lure changes. These swivels are durable enough to use in saltwater and high-speed trolling.

Most Ring Strength

AGOOL Ball Bearing Fishing Swivel

Ball Bearing Fishing Swivel

Fishing swivel with a stainless-steel welded ring that protects lines and prevents line twisting.

What We Liked

The AGOOL Ball Bearing Fishing Swivel has a coast lock snap for easy transition between lures. We liked that this corrosion resistant swivel allowed for fast changes and secure fishing lines. The stainless-steel solid welded ring gives the swivel a lot of strength and prevents deformation.

Smoothest Reeling

Sougayilang Fishing Rolling Swivel

Fishing Rolling Swivel

Fishing swivel with stainless-steel balls that are loaded for smooth action and limitless rotation.

What We Liked

The Sougayilang Fishing Rolling Swivel comes in several sizes that can withstand up to 120 pounds. We liked the simplicity of the design and the overall strength and smoothness of the swivels. These swivels allow for quick changeover and the stainless-steel balls allow for smooth action and tangle-free lines.

