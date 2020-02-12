Best Fire Pits

Fire pits allow us to enjoy one of the best parts of camping—a cozy campfire—in our own backyard, whenever we’re craving it. With a fire pit, you can roast marshmallows, tell your spookiest ghost stories, and soak up the soothing warmth of the fire, all in your own outdoor space. To help you find the right fire pit to add to your backyard, we’ve pulled together a few great options. This list includes a mix of propane-powered and wood-burning fire pits, as well as different shapes, designs, and sizes. So, you’ll want to consider type, size, style, and price when choosing the right one for you. Below are our top fire pit picks!

Best Portable

Outland Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

Outland Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit

Easy to Carry. With a 19-inch diameter and included straps that make it easier to carry, this Outland fire pit is the most portable option here. It’s also the only propane fire pit on our list.

What We Liked:

Measuring just 11 inches tall and 19 inches in diameter, this fire pit from Outland is a great choice for those in search of a propane fire pit that’s lightweight and portable enough to easily take along on any adventure. Many of our testers are constantly on the go, and they highly recommended this portable and fun camping sidekick.

Best Classic

Landmann 26364 23-1/2-Inch Savannah Garden Light Fire Pit

Simple and Sturdy. With its 23-and-a-half-inch diameter, sturdy steel construction, and open weave pattern, this Landmann fire pit stands out as a simple, classic wood-burning fire pit that can fit a wide range of decor preferences.

What We Liked:

This fire pit from Landmann boasts a classic round design and a simple, open-weave pattern that aims to create a nice effect with a roaring fire. Plus, it comes with a heavy-duty spark guard, so you can enjoy a fire without stressing. We appreciated the safety feature and recommend this for families with young children. Get it now.

Best Square Pit

Landmann 25282 Barrone Fire Pit, Antique Bronze

Crosshatch Pattern. As the only fire pit on our list that’s not round, this Landmann fire pit boasts a unique square shape that can easily hold lots of firewood.

What We Liked:

This Landmann fire pit is a great choice for those who prefer the look and functionality of a square fire pit. Measuring 10 inches deep, this square fire pit also comes with a weather cover to protect it from the elements while it sits outside. That’s a great addition and value. We appreciated the attractive crosshatch pattern designed to help the fire last longer with better air flow. It’s style and function you’ll love. Get it now.

Most Unique

Landmann BS Wildlife Fire Pit

Wildlife Cutouts. Featuring cute cutouts of animals like a bear, deer, moose, and more, this Landmann fire pit boasts the most unique design of any of the options on our list.

What We Liked:

Measuring 23 and a half inches in diameter and 12 and a half inches deep, this Landmann fire pit brings both cozy warmth and unique flair to your outdoor space. It’s a great choice for those who want a mid-sized fire pit that creates a distinct, lodge-like effect. This one makes a terrific housewarming or romantic anniversary gift. Get it today.

Best on a Budget

Fire Sense 60857 Roman Fire Pit, Brushed Bronze

Large and Affordable. With its 35-inch diameter, this Fire Sense fire pit is both the widest option on our list and the most affordable, making it the best bang-for-your-buck pick here.

What We Liked:

This fire pit from Fire Sense features brushed painted steel legs and comes with an included wood grate and screen lift tool. It’s everything you need to have a large, safe fireside experience in the comfort of your backyard. Best of all, you can purchase it at a reasonable price. Enjoy quality for less! Get it here.

