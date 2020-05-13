Best Face Masks with UV Protection

Sun protection with the bonus of looking like a backcountry ninja? Count us in. When you head into nature for the day or weekend, you may be up against less-than-ideal weather. Harsh sun combined with wind, blowing debris, or biting cold require more advanced protective gear than just sunscreen. Don’t mistake us, regular sunscreen application should be a regular part of your adventure routine, but give yourself an added layer of protection with a face mask. Made from synthetic materials, these balaclavas offer protection from over 95% of UVA/UVB rays, plus added warmth and wind protection. We’ve rounded up some favorites with great durability, adaptable wear, and full head and shoulder coverage.

Most Durable

Tough Hardware Balaclava Ski Mask for Men and Women

Protection From the Elements. Polyester/spandex blend material provides four-season protection against weather, wind, and UV rays.

What We Liked

We love the mesh breathing panels along the front of the balaclava. They provide unrestricted breathing, and it prevents goggles or sunglasses from fogging up in the cold. The four-way stretch fabric combines flexibility and durability to withstand debris and wind while motorcycling, ATV riding, or backcountry hiking. Order Online.

Most Lightweight

Achio Balaclava Face Mask UV Protection

Breathable Warmth. This breathable polyester/spandex blend face mask repels up to 99% of UVA and UVB rays while absorbing sweat and letting airflow through.

What We Liked

The slim fit won’t cling to your face and neck, even when you’re wearing a helmet or head over it. The mesh design of the fabric lets you breathe easy while still repelling UV rays, debris, and wind. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Adaptable

BLACKSTRAP Hood Balaclava Face Mask

Comfortable Innovative Design. Patented tri-blend construction with a four-way stretch that adjusts to wear as a full or half face mask, or neck gaiter.

What We Liked

The seamless fit around face and neck pairs with a helmet for either bicycling or snow sports, and it prevents goggles and glasses from fogging. In any configuration, it provides covered skin with 50+ UVA/UVB protection, blocking out up to 97.5% of harmful rays. Get It Here.

Most Coverage

AIWOLU Face Mask for Sun Protection

Protection for Head, Face, and Shoulders. Say goodbye to sunburn for good. This hood covers the full face as a balaclava with an added shoulder cape for extra protection.

What We Liked

You never have to worry about a face mask rolling up to leave the back of your neck exposed to harmful sun rays while being active and on the move. This design blocks wind while cycling or high-country hiking, but is breathable enough to wear in extreme heat situations. We love it for sun protection in desert excursions, high-altitude challenges, or winter weather. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.