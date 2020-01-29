Best Dutch Ovens

Dutch ovens are ideal when you want to make complex meals but don’t want to bring a bunch of cookware to your outdoor kitchen. It’s easy to execute a one-pot meal with a Dutch oven, as you can heat them in so many ways. You can do homemade bread in a cast iron dutch oven as well as make soups and roasts. They come in a variety of sizes and some models come with handles for hanging from a campfire cooking tripod, or with cast legs for sitting above hot coals. First decide what the needs of your outdoor kitchen are, then shop these models.

Best Classic Design

Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Timeless Aesthetic. Functional and stylish, this dutch oven is perfect for going right from the oven to the table for serving.

What We Liked:

Enameled cast iron is perfect for camp stoves and RV kitchens, but campfire temperatures will damage the enamel coating. It comes in a variety of colors to match an existing cookware set or decor. It can withstand heat to 500 °F to bake, broil, or roast. Get it here.

Runner-up Campfire Cooking

Lodge 5 Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Lifelong Quality. Featuring a classic design, this 5 quart dutch oven is perfect at home or camping.

What We Liked:

With proper care, cast iron is durable for decades of campsite cooking. You can create lifetime memories cooking outdoors with cast iron. It’s suitable for all heat sources, including on a grill or open fire. The surface is pre-seasoned and ready to cook right out of the box. Buy it today.

Best for Campfire Cooking

Lodge L8DD3 Cast Iron Dutch Oven 5 Quart

True Cooking Versatility. The L8DD3 may be the only cookware your camp kitchen needs. Hang the 5 quart dutch oven from a campfire cooking tripod for slow cooking meals and then flip the lid over to use as a frying pan.

What We Liked:

The versatility of the set is great for car camping. Pack cooking utensils inside the oven and bring this one pot to the campsite with you. Get it today.

Best for RV Camping

AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven 7.3 Quart

Big and Beautiful. This spacious 7.3 quart dutch oven is perfect for executing big meals at home or on the road in an RV.

What We Liked:

It’s perfect for a pared down cookware set since you can cook lots of one-pot meals on both stovetop and in the oven. It can tolerate oven heat to 400 °F and is suitable for most heating surfaces, including on the grill. Get it today.

Best for Car Camping

Lodge Camp Dutch Oven, 2 Quart

Perfect for Camp Kitchens. This smaller 2-quart oven includes three legs as part of the casting. It’s ideal for cooking over a campfire without a tripod.

What We Liked:

It comes with a Camp Cooking 101 cookbook, so this little oven is all you need to become a culinary wonder at the campsite. Just put the little oven over hot coals and get cooking. You can flip over the lid to use as a griddle for flapjacks and eggs. Get it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.