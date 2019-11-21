The Best Dry Ropes
Most Versatile
Mammut- 9.5mm Infinity Dry
One rope to rule them all. By balancing versatile diameter, low weight, and high durability, the Infinity Dry is a great go-to rope for all climbers.
What We Liked:
The Mammut has just 1% water absorption, with both core and sheath treatments. Despite the durability in wet and grimy conditions, this rope is still a great choice for gym-only climbers. Advanced climbers will appreciate the fluid feel and high performance whether tackling single-pitch sport climbing or multi-pitch trad. It’s a great all-around rope, with light elongation during falls and a good diameter/feel for experienced belayers. Get it today.
Best Burly Rope
Black Diamond 9.9mm Climbing Rope
Made For Year-Round Climbers. Just pack this burly rope no matter what time of year you’re climbing; the workhorse rope is easy to knot and feels great without being too soft.
What We Liked:
Great in a gym and outdoors in all weather. The soft sheath feels great while belaying but still holds up well against jagged edges. It’s a real workhorse of a rope that feels like a smaller diameter but still goes hard as an everyday rope. It’s great for when you just want to pack one burly rope for a climb, or a reliable rope with a great feel for gym climbs. It's available today.
Best Skinny Rope
BlueWater Ropes 9.1mm Icon Double Dry Dynamic Single Rope
Double Dry and Durable . Designed to be more durable than most skinny ropes with a tight braid and high sheath mass, this rope resists drag and floppiness during everyday use.
What We Liked:
BlueWater made a skinny rope that doesn’t forgo safety and longevity just for a smaller diameter. It has a 35% sheath mass to hold up in all-weather climbing against sharp crags and edges. The tight-knit weave resists becoming floppy from everyday use. Both the sheath and core are dry-treated, so this rope is suitable for ice climbing, mountaineering, and any wet climbing conditions. Get it today.