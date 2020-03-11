Best Dry Bags

When you're playing in and around the water, you'll definitely need a dry bag to protect your electronics and keep your gear from getting soaked. And few things are as disappointing and even miserable than wet gear and trashed gadgets. That’s why it makes sense to invest in a dry bag. Whether you’re camping, boating, paddle boarding, or just hanging out at the beach, a dry bag is an easy and affordable way to organize and protect your essentials. Here are four good choices with smart designs and good prices. Grab one before your next wet adventure.

Best Light Duty

Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bag

Excellent All-Purpose Design. The Earth Pak is a great way to store your essentials and keep them dry as you play.

What We Liked

We love everything about this durable, dependable dry bag. This simple design is perfect for keeping essential gear and electronics dry and protected while canoeing, kayaking, camping, beachcombing, and more. Smaller sizes feature a single shoulder strap, while the larger versions include backpack-style straps for comfortable carry. The bag comes with an IPX8-certified waterproof phone case to keep you connected and protected while on the go. Buy today on Amazon.

See-Through Design

KastKing Dry Bag

Clear Side Panel. This KastKing Dry Bag is built tough and features a clear plastic window that makes it easy to see what’s inside.

What We Liked

Did I pack the sunscreen? Where are my binoculars? Thanks to the KastKing Dry Bag’s see-through plastic panel, you can see if the sunscreen or other gear is packed without excavating the entire contents of the entire bag. And we dig the idea of less digging! Our testers appreciated the design, saying it kept them organized throughout their trips. By on Amazon.

Most Convenient

Boncas Waterproof Dry Bag

Exterior Pockets, Extra Versatile. The Boncas Waterproof Dry Bag has an exterior pocket that’s great for easy access. Plus, it has an exterior mesh pocket for storing wet gear.

What We Liked

One of our pet peeves about dry bags is that once you’ve packed your gear, getting to particular essentials can be a hassle. Boncas Dry Bags feature an exterior pocket that allows easy access to specific items you need quickly. Plus, an exterior mesh pocket is great for storing wet clothing separate from the rest of your gear. We appreciated the convenience, as we were able to remain on the move – hassle-free. Pick One Up at Amazon.

Best Value

OMGear Waterproof Dry Bag

Simple, Reliable, Affordable. OMGear Dry Bags are ideal for the casual adventurer and are available in a wide range of fun colors. They’re waterproof and come at a great price.

What We Liked

We love the affordability and fun color options of OMGear Dry Bags. They perform just as well as the more expensive bags, yet even the 40L version is terrific on a budget. And while most dry bags come in basic colors, OMGear bags decided to offer some great bright colors and patterns. We think they’re the perfect companions for weekend fun! Buy Now.

