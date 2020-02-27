Best Dome Tents

When camping, nothing is more essential to your comfort and well-being than your tent. It protects against inclement weather while letting in the fresh air of the great outdoors. It’s important that you sleep soundly and securely. However, not every tent works for every camping trip. Depending on the number of people in your group, the time of the year, and the campsite amenities, your tent priorities may change. Dome tents have rectangular floors, set up with arched poles, and come with lots of individual features. Waterproof capabilities are the most important feature, followed by good ventilation and the size of the tent. Shop our best picks for dome tents here.

Best Basic Tent

Coleman Sundome Tent

Easy Setup. This 4-person tent sets up in just 10 minutes with snag-free continuous pole sleeves. It’s 9 by 7 feet with a 4.9 foot ceiling and has large windows, ground vents, and a WeatherTec system to stay comfortable in all weather.

What We Liked:

Thoughtful features add to the ease and comfort of this tent. You’ll get an e-port for running electrical cords inside without unzipping the entry, and mesh storage pockets to keep track of personal items. Plus, you’ll find inverted seams to keep the interior dry no matter what the weather does. It's available here.

Best Features

Coleman Dome Tent with Screen Room

Roomy Interior. This 15 by 12 foot polyester tent comes with an enclosed 10 by 5 foot screen room, 6 foot ceilings, and rainfly for extra weather protection.

What We Liked:

Depending on your height, you can stand up comfortably in the tent. The interior fits four air mattresses, but the enclosed screen room is the real highlight of the tent. On those weekends when the bugs won’t quit, you can still relax outdoors bite-free or leave your gear in the front room to keep the tent clean and smelling fresh. It's available here.

Best Value Buy

Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent

Perfect for Weekend Trips. Sized for individuals or couples, this 2.75 pound nylon tent has a 6.24 by 4.8 foot interior and 3.5 foot ceiling; it comes with a rainfly, interior storage compartments, and a 24 by 4 inch carry bag.

What We Liked:

You can’t beat the price or weight, and for spring and summer weekend getaways, it sets up fast and stays dry. While it may not have the high-end features of other dome tents, it’s lightweight, affordable, and an easy way to get outdoors for a much-needed adventure. It's available here.

Most Spacious

CORE 9 Person Extended Dome Tent

Great Modern Features. Nine adults, or 3 queen size air mattresses fit inside this 16 by 9 foot tent with 6 foot ceilings. It includes pockets for personal items, lantern hooks, and an e-port for electrical hook-ups.

What We Liked:

There’s no pre-setup work to do with this tent, as the seams come pre-taped and CORE treats their tents with a water-resistant PU fabric coating. You’re prepared for every type of camping trip with this tent – from 2 people with lots of gear to 9 people becoming better friends. It's available now.

