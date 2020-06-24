Best Deer Attractants

Whether working to score your first buck or trying to find a way to lure deer into an open clearing, deer attractants can be effective. Typically manufactured with natural ingredients and an enticing aroma, deer attractants are applied to or placed within natural outdoor environments to attract deer. Ingredients, application, and safe animal digestion are all important factors to consider when selecting deer attractants. We’ve reviewed four great products on the market, and their best features and benefits are listed below.

High Concentration

Wildgame Innovations Sugarbeet Crush

Highly Concentrated Sugar Beet Crush

15-pound bag of deer attractant made of natural, concentrated sugar beets and roasted soybeans.

What We Liked

The Wildgame Innovations Sugarbeet Crush 15-pound bag is made in the United States. We liked that this product played off natural food that deer seek in the wild. This deer attractant brings regionally grown beets to your doorstep. The ultra-concentrated attractant combines the sugar beets with roasted soybeans, providing an effective way for hunters to draw the deer out.

Most Aromatic

Wildgame Innovations Peanut Rage Deer Attractant

Highly Aromatic Deer Attractant

Five-pound bag of deer attractant made of real peanuts that provide an intense aroma to draw animals close.

What We Liked

The Wildgame Innovations Peanut Rage Deer Attractant is offered in a five-pound bag. We liked that this deer attractant is ready to use without any prep work. The use of real peanuts gives off up to 600 percent more scent molecules than standard attractants, which gives it a long drawing power. Its natural content makes it safe and digestible for the animals as well.

Bulk Buy

Evolved Habitats Deer Cane Mix Mineral & Attractant

Multi-Pack of Deer Attractant

Three-pack of mineral supplement that attracts deer, while providing them with key nutrients for maximum horn growth.

What We Liked

The Evolved Habitats Deer Cane Mix Mineral & Attractant comes in a pack of three individual 6.5-pound bags. We liked that this habit-forming, mineral supplement releases a mineral vapor trail that attracts deer and provides them with nutrients to maximize horn growth. The concentrate can be easily prepared by mixing the contents of the bag with water and applying to bare spots on the ground.

Most Natural

TROPHY ROCK Redmond All-Natural Mineral Rock/Salt Lick

Natural Mineral Rock

12-pound, chemical-free, mineral rock that serves as a natural salt lick for deer.

What We Liked

The TROPHY ROCK Redmond All-Natural Mineral Rock/Salt Lick is 12 pounds of all-natural deer attractant. We liked that the product is chemical-free and provides minerals that give nutrients to the animals. As an added bonus, the long-lasting mineral rock is also a great way to capture great photography.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.