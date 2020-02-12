Best Collapsible Cookware

Whether you need a campsite solution to cooking or simply lack kitchen storage space at home, collapsible cookware provides a convenient solution. Offered in various sizes, collapsible cookware can be expanded for use on stovetops and over campfires and then easily folded down for compact storage. Material, size, and functionality are all important factors to evaluate when selecting collapsible cookware. Below, we review five pieces of collapsible cookware and provide their best features and benefits.

Universal Adaptor

Multifunctional Electric Skillet

Multi-functional Electric Skillet. This electric skillet with universal adaptor collapses for streamlined storage.

What We Liked:

The Multifunctional Electric Skillet can be used anywhere with the use of its universal adaptor. We loved that this lightweight pot held its form when full of hot water. We appreciated the even temperatures that allowed us to make many delicious meals. The stainless-steel base was easy to clean, and the skillet was easily stored once we collapsed it down. Buy it here.

Best Handles

Gourmia Collapsible Pot

Collapsible Pot with Handles. This collapsible cooking pot has sturdy, oversized handles for safe transfer to and from stovetops.

What We Liked:

The Gourmia Collapsible Pot has a 1-liter capacity. If the pot is filled to the rim it maintains its form. We loved the sturdy, oversized handles, as they gave us extra reassurance when moving the pot to and from the stovetop. We took advantage of its compact footprint and it's perfect while camping and traveling. Buy it now.

Best Multi-Pack

Sea to Summit X Series Set

Colorful Multi-Pack of Collapsible Cookware. This multi-pack of collapsible cookware is made of food grade silicone and is offered in a variety of colors.

What We Liked:

The Sea to Summit X Series Set comes with five pieces which include a 2.8L pot, 2 bowls, and 2 mugs. We loved the ability to prepare and eat a meal using the entire set. We found the cookware lightweight, safe, and durable. We also enjoyed the built-in strainer. The different pieces collapsed and nested within each other, saving a lot of space. Buy it now.

Most Versatile

Sailing Travel Kitchen Tools

Versatile Silicone Stock Pot. Collapsible, silicone stock pot that is safe to use on both electric and gas stovetops.

What We Liked:

The Sailing Travel Kitchen Tools are made of a combination of Stainless Steel and 100% food grade silicone. Users took this pot with them while camping, hiking, and more. We enjoyed the 3-quart size, which was perfect for favorite soups. The pot was easy to clean and collapse down, saving us lots of time and space. Buy it here.

Great Quality

Bakerpan Silicone Round Collapsible Space Saving Pot

Silicone Space Saving Pot. This space-saving pot is made of quality, 100% food grade silicone.

What We Liked:

The Bakerpan Silicone Round Collapsible Space Saving Pot has a 64-ounce capacity. We found this simple, collapsible pot perfect for both cooking and reheating food. The 100% food grade silicone was safe and easy for us to clean. Get it now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.