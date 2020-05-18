Best Cold Weather Leggings

Cold weather can’t keep us inside. Whether it’s a winter run, a snowy hike or a chilly yoga session, it’s essential to have a pair of leggings that can stand up to the cold while allowing us to keep active. It’s important to consider how you’ll be using your leggings. If you expect to work up a sweat, you’ll need leggings with moisture wicking and quick dry properties. If feeling comfortable and cozy is the goal, you’ll want a legging with a super soft interior. Check out our line-up of the best cold weather leggings for all your activities this winter.
Most Variety

IUGA Fleece Lined Yoga Pants with Pockets for Women

Great All-Around Winter Legging. These lightly lined winter leggings are the perfect combination of cozy and functional.

What We Liked

IUGA’s fleece lined yoga pants combine the cozy feel you want on a cold winter day with workout functionality. A high waistband and deep pockets make these leggings ideal for a run or other active workout where you don’t want to have to keep tugging your pants up as your phone weighs them down. They come in a variety of colors and patterns and the thick material ensures they won’t be see-through in any lighting. Buy now.

Best Activewear

Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentic Leggings

Winter Legging Perfect for Active Women. A performance winter legging to keep you warm and dry as you play.

What We Liked

Under Armour’s ColdGear Leggings are designed with a dual-layer fabric which keeps you both warm and dry. Working up a sweat isn’t a problem in these leggings as the polyester and elastane blend wicks sweat and dries very quickly. Wear them by themselves for a chilly morning yoga session or run, or layer them under your ski pants to hit the slopes. Buy now.

Coziest

BALEAF Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings

Super Cozy Winter Leggings. A cozy fleece lined legging for active and lounge use.

What We Liked

These fleece lined leggings are perfect for those who want a cozy feel to their workout or lounge gear. The super soft fleece interior will keep you warm while the breathable and wicking fabric will keep you comfortable. Designed with a flattering high waistband and a double-layer gusset, these leggings will stretch and stay in place as you hike, move into downward dog or cozy up on the couch. Buy now

