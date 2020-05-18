Best Cold Weather Leggings
Most Variety
IUGA Fleece Lined Yoga Pants with Pockets for Women
Great All-Around Winter Legging. These lightly lined winter leggings are the perfect combination of cozy and functional.
What We Liked
IUGA’s fleece lined yoga pants combine the cozy feel you want on a cold winter day with workout functionality. A high waistband and deep pockets make these leggings ideal for a run or other active workout where you don’t want to have to keep tugging your pants up as your phone weighs them down. They come in a variety of colors and patterns and the thick material ensures they won’t be see-through in any lighting. Buy now.
Best Activewear
Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentic Leggings
Winter Legging Perfect for Active Women. A performance winter legging to keep you warm and dry as you play.
What We Liked
Under Armour’s ColdGear Leggings are designed with a dual-layer fabric which keeps you both warm and dry. Working up a sweat isn’t a problem in these leggings as the polyester and elastane blend wicks sweat and dries very quickly. Wear them by themselves for a chilly morning yoga session or run, or layer them under your ski pants to hit the slopes. Buy now.
Coziest
BALEAF Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings
Super Cozy Winter Leggings. A cozy fleece lined legging for active and lounge use.
What We Liked
These fleece lined leggings are perfect for those who want a cozy feel to their workout or lounge gear. The super soft fleece interior will keep you warm while the breathable and wicking fabric will keep you comfortable. Designed with a flattering high waistband and a double-layer gusset, these leggings will stretch and stay in place as you hike, move into downward dog or cozy up on the couch. Buy now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.