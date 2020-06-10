We are always told to protect ourselves from the sun, but it can be hard to avoid when the sun is beaming in through your car windows. If only car windows could have blinds like house windows, wouldn’t things be easier? Luckily, there is a better solution that will work great to keep your passengers in the shade. Car window shades are a great solution to the overwhelming sunlight in your car. With many styles and quality ranges out there, you might need help finding the right kind of shades. We found the best car window shades out there for you to check out.

Best Car Shades for Rear Windows

Drive Auto Products Car Window Shade

Easy to Install

Stick these shades onto your rear windows for excellent shade.

What We Liked

Keep out the sun and maintain privacy on the road. With the optimum screen ratio, you will be able to see out the window when necessary while still feeling protected by the sun. These lightweight shades come in a set of two, are 20”x12”, and fit most vehicles. Order Online.

Fun Design

CITIGO Car Window Sun Shade

Your kiddo will love them.

These adorable sun shades are perfect for parent drivers.

What We Liked

These sun shades are essential for long car rides with your kids in the backseat. They come in a set of four with different animal designs your kid will love while keeping them out of strong sunlight. These window shades are easy to apply, and fit in most car windows. Buy Here.

Most Practical Design

VaygWay Baby Window Sun Shade

Multi-Purpose Car Shades

Keep your kiddo’s chill with these practical sun shades.

What We Liked

Take these shades on every adventure. These are a must-have for warm, sunny days to keep your car at a cool temperature. Installation is easy, and makes your car rides even easier without the bright sun and glare in the car. Comes in a set of two. Purchase It Here.

Great Quality

Relarr Car Shade for Window Interior

Double-Layer Protection

You’ll love this product’s high-quality design.

What We Liked

Block over 97% of UV rays with your new car shade’s double-layered nylon mesh material. These shades come in a set of two, with a universal side of 17” x 14” to easily fit and install onto your car windows. You’re bound to love these; if not, you can get a refund thanks to the brand’s quality guarantee. Buy It Here.

