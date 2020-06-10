Best Car Window Shades
Best Car Shades for Rear Windows
Drive Auto Products Car Window Shade
Easy to Install
Stick these shades onto your rear windows for excellent shade.
What We Liked
Keep out the sun and maintain privacy on the road. With the optimum screen ratio, you will be able to see out the window when necessary while still feeling protected by the sun. These lightweight shades come in a set of two, are 20”x12”, and fit most vehicles. Order Online.
Fun Design
CITIGO Car Window Sun Shade
Your kiddo will love them.
These adorable sun shades are perfect for parent drivers.
What We Liked
These sun shades are essential for long car rides with your kids in the backseat. They come in a set of four with different animal designs your kid will love while keeping them out of strong sunlight. These window shades are easy to apply, and fit in most car windows. Buy Here.
Most Practical Design
VaygWay Baby Window Sun Shade
Multi-Purpose Car Shades
Keep your kiddo’s chill with these practical sun shades.
What We Liked
Take these shades on every adventure. These are a must-have for warm, sunny days to keep your car at a cool temperature. Installation is easy, and makes your car rides even easier without the bright sun and glare in the car. Comes in a set of two. Purchase It Here.
Great Quality
Relarr Car Shade for Window Interior
Double-Layer Protection
You’ll love this product’s high-quality design.
What We Liked
Block over 97% of UV rays with your new car shade’s double-layered nylon mesh material. These shades come in a set of two, with a universal side of 17” x 14” to easily fit and install onto your car windows. You’re bound to love these; if not, you can get a refund thanks to the brand’s quality guarantee. Buy It Here.
