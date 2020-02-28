Best Canopy Enclosures for Camping

Regardless of where your outdoor adventures take you, a canopy enclosure offers protection from debris, weather, and sun. When setting up an outdoor kitchen for your campsite, an enclosure with drop walls provides much-needed relief from UV rays, wind, and rain. A large enclosure provides a protected space for group excursions to organize gear, eat, and get out of the elements. Paired with a portable heater, a canopy enclosure can turn what would be a cold, wet, and miserable weekend into a cozy adventure. Check out these picks for their size, added features, and portability.

Best Basic Canopy

Eurmax 10’x10’ Ez Pop-Up Canopy Tent Commercial Instant Canopies

Loaded with Features. One person can set up this canopy from the roller bag to its full 10 by 10 foot size; there are three options for canopy height up to 11 feet, velcro-attach walls, and included sandbag weights.

What We Liked:

The attachable walls include windows to let sunlight into the enclosure while still blocking weather and UV rays. There’s also a zip-up door opening in one wall panel for complete protection during storms. It's available here.

Biggest Enclosure

Quictent 10’x20’ Heavy Duty Carport Gazebo Canopy

Perfect for Large Groups. This 10 by 20 foot steel frame gazebo has 6.6 foot walls and a 9 foot peaked ceiling; plus, the polyethylene removable side walls have 3 clear windows.

What We Liked:

The windows come with an attached roll-down covering to adjust sunlight in the gazebo. The company offers expert assembly and lifetime free replacement for all the parts you’re likely to lose while outdoors; pegs, connectors and ropes. It's available here.

Most Compact

Quictent Privacy 8x8 EZ Pop Up Canopy Gazebo Instant Party Tent

Lightweight and Easy Set Up. From roller bag to the full 8 by 8 foot size, assembly takes one person just minutes. This canopy comes with four detachable walls, features windows and a zippered opening for a door.

What We Liked:

The two window openings, with roll-down coverings, are mesh to allow in airflow while still blocking insects and pests. You can adjust the height with the convenient push-button operation instead of risking pinched fingers. Get it here.

Best Overall

Quictent Silvox 10x10 EZ Pop Up Canopy Party Tent Instant Gazebo

Sturdy. The 10 by 10 foot tent has four detachable walls, two with clear church windows and two with zippered door openings; the three adjustable heights range from 6.3 to 6.9 feet, plus 2 feet to the vaulted ceiling.

What We Liked:

The quick-folding design eliminates loose parts, so there’s nothing to lose. The lightweight tent collapses fast with push-button operation and comes with a roller bag for easy transport and setup. Get it here.