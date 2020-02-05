Best Camping Utensils

When prioritizing camping gear, eating utensils fall pretty far behind tents and sleeping bags. But after a long day of hiking and staying active outdoors, there’s nothing more frustrating than struggling to eat because of poor design or construction. You need utensils that are durable, lightweight, and won’t take up much space in your pack. They’re the gear that you buy once and never think about again because they work well and last a long time (even if they get left by the fire). Eating utensils should be lightweight, durable, and multifunctional. At the very least, they should be better than just throwing a knife and fork from home into your pack.

Best for Bug-Out Bags

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork (Spoon Fork Knife) Tool 9909

Sturdy and Multifunctional. Made from polymer plastic that’s durable and long-lasting, the 6.875-inch spork separates to reveal a serrated 2.5-inch knife blade. It’s lightweight and small, perfect to pack into a bug-out bag until you need it.

What We Liked:

The pairing of cool and utility is undeniable in this spork setup. The knife is sharp enough to cut through meat and cheese, and it’s easy to keep secure until you need it. Buy it today.

Most Stylish

Light my Fire Titanium Spork

High Design for Fireside. This unusual spork design has a spoon on one end and a fork on the other. Made from 100 percent titanium, it measures 6.75-inches and is just 0.04-inches thick. Strong and lightweight, the effective design is also stylish for feeling fancy while eating outdoors.

What We Liked:

Because the spork is made of titanium, it’s fine if you leave it next to the fire or on top of the camp stove. The melting point is 2372 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect if you have a history of accidentally melting your camp utensils. Buy it here.

Best Basic Set

Orblue 2-Pack 4-in1 Camping Utensils

Everything You Need. The Swiss Army knife design of this four-in-one tool is what you expect from camp utensils. The utensils extend to measure 7.5-inches and collapse into the 4.3-inch handle. This tool includes a stainless steel fork and spoon, plus a bottle opener.

What We Liked:

The set comes in a nylon storage bag with a Velcro close, which is easy to keep track of in a big pack. And, a pair is included in each order, so you can get one for yourself and one for a camping buddy. Get it now.

Best Set for RVs

Deluxe 24 Piece Enamel Tableware Set:Plates, Bowls, Mugs & Utensils

Camp Aesthetic and Durability. This 24-piece set is the perfect aesthetic for outdoor kitchens; ideal to bring for RV and car camping. It includes enamel-coated, stainless steel, 10.5-inch plates, 12-ounce mugs, six-inch bowls, and eating utensils for four.

What We Liked:

Is it even camping if you’re not eating out of white-flecked blue enamel dishware? We think not. These utensils are durable enough to get dropped in the dirt a few times, but they’re stylish enough to look and feel like home. Buy it here.

Best for Travel Backpacking

Devico Portable Utensils, Travel Camping Cutlery Set

Feel at Home, Wherever You Are. This is an ideal set for international backpacking trips where meals are unpredictable. The stainless steel set includes a knife, spoon, fork, chopsticks, and straws. Utensils pack together in a zip-close, 9.44-inch carrying case.

What We Liked:

The set comes in a bunch of finishes, so you don’t have to abandon your unique aesthetic just because you’re on the road. Get it here.