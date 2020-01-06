Best Camping Cots

Whether you’re camping, hosting additional house guests, or in need of an extra place to sleep, portable cots can be a great solution. Portable cots can be easily stored, making them a great option for use in the home or on the go. There are several important factors to consider when selecting a cot, including the material, size, and ease of set up. Five great products on the market and their best features are summarized below. Read on to discover our top picks.

Most Comfortable

Coleman ComfortSmart Cot

Comfortable Sleeping Cot. This is a sleeping cot that provides a comfortable, portable place to rest. Experience relaxation with this one.

What We Liked:

The Coleman ComfortSmart Cot has a max height of 6’6” and supports up to 300 pounds. We found the Coleman cot both comfortable and easy to set up. The thick foam pad that comes with the cot was comfortable to sleep on and the canvas base provided enough give that we didn’t wake up feeling sore. When not in use, we were able to easily fold the cot and store it until needed again. Buy it here.

Fastest Set Up

TETON Sports Outfitter XXL Camping Cot

Quick Setup. This camping cot with a built-in-lever makes setup quick and easy. You’ll have more time to enjoy yourself because of this convenience.

What We Liked:

The TETON is larger than a twin bed and holds up to 600 pounds. We enjoyed a good night’s sleep on this strong, oversized camping cot. The pivot arm made the setup process easy, and the cot height kept us off the ground and away from any critters. We woke up feeling comfortable and rested after sleeping on this cot. Get it here.

Best Storage

Alpcour Folding Camping Cot

Foldable and Movable. Here’s a lightweight portable camping cot with a storage sleeve.

What We Liked:

The Alpcour cot holds a max weight of 300 pounds and is similar in size to a twin bed. We slept soundly against the soft polyester fabric, and the matching pillow was a nice addition to our comfort. The side pocket storage was perfect to hold our flashlight, phone, and keys throughout the day and night. The lightweight cot was easy to transport and store in its sturdy nylon carry bag. Buy it here.

Best Design

OSAGE RIVER Folding Camping Cot with Carry Bag

Cot with Flat Plastic Feet. This camping cot is designed with flat feet to prevent sinking into the ground or puncturing tent floors.

What We Liked:

This cot – with carry bag - is comfortable, lightweight, and can support up to 300 pounds. We loved the clever flat foot design, which kept the cot from tearing into our tent lining. We were able to easily press down on the frame joints to lock them in place. We also appreciated the waterproof fabric for damp and rainy days. Finally, we experienced nights of restful sleep on this camping cot. Get it here.

Best Stability

REDCAMP Folding Camping Cot

Cot with Strong Support. This camping cot has strong, wide design to accommodate size and movement. It’s durable and ready for use.

What We Liked:

This one has thick cot legs that provide stability and support for up to 500 pounds. We reveled in the extra elbow room provided by the thicker cot bed, sleeping comfortably without feeling cramped. We were able to set up and take down the cot quickly and found the storage bag perfect for travel. Buy it here.