Best Camping Air Pumps

If you are an avid camper, you know that the most memorable and challenging part of any trip should be the journey. But if you have ever arrived at your camp only to realize that you have to blow up air mattresses or boats by mouth or hand, your entire experience can rapidly deteriorate. Instead, consider an air pump to make quick work of all your inflatables. We love these three different pumps with different nozzles, charging systems, and power. Read on to discover our top selections. We are sure that one is bound to meet your needs.

For the Adventurous

Etekcity Electric Air Pump Rechargeable Portable Air Mattress Pump

Durable Air Pump for the Outdoors. The pump offers three different valve sizes with an inflate and deflate option. Also, it provides charging from your home or vehicle. Charge it up before you head out, and enjoy more of your trip.

What We Liked:

The Etekcity pump is the most cumbersome pump that we tested, weighing in at 1.6 pounds. However, this weight gives it a feel of durability over the other pumps that were tested. The company also offers a 1-year warranty with lifetime support. If you are looking for a pump that can inflate and deflate your toys and essentials on your next lake adventure, definitely consider this one. Buy it here.

For Tech Lovers

Rechargeable Air Pump, Dr.meter HT 420 Portable Electric Air Pump

Inflate and Charge. The Dr.meter HT 420 is the lightest of all the pumps that we tested at 0.9 pounds. The lightweight pump can still deliver 250 liters of air per minute, though. In addition to providing air, this is the only pump in our test that can also charge your tech devices with USB charging.

What We Liked:

The USB charging capability immediately jumped out to us during this test. The ability to charge your phone, tablet, or other electronic devices from your air pump provides another excellent feature. The pump was able to deliver air for about 30 minutes off of a single charge, allowing you the ability to inflate anything you have around camp. Get it today.

For the Lifelong CamperEd

OlarHike Portable Quick-Fill Electric Air Mattress Pump for Pool Floats

Straightforward, No-Fuss Pump. The OlarHike utilizes Ni-MH batteries that create less pollution while still delivering the power you need. Also, this is the only pump we tested to offer a lifetime warranty on their product.

What We Liked:

The OlarHike Quick-Fill pump sat right in the middle of the pack in terms of weight (1.5 pounds). The ergonomic handle is conveniently designed to allow you movement and functionality while delivering all the air you can handle. The charge lasted as long as the other pumps, but charging time only took two hours. You have the option to charge from your home or vehicle with the included charging cables. Buy it now.