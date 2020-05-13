If you camp regularly, you probably appreciate outdoor camping gadgets that make your campfire meals convenient and enjoyable. When the sun rises, starting off with a good breakfast will keep you going all day long. Camp stove toasters are usually made of metal and are compact for easy carry. They help you make toast or pop tarts and warm up thin burger buns over your open flames. They are the perfect gadget to bring with you if you're considered the chef of your camping crew. To discover the best camp stove toasters on the market, keep reading as we share our favorites.

Best for Beginners

Camp-A-Toaster CT1

Easy to Use. The Camp-A-Toaster is not a problem, even for novice campers. It’s perfect for first-timers, as it’s really no fuss at all and can be stored easily.

What We Liked

We appreciated that the Camp-A-Toaster was small and simple. It's a good option for someone who has never used a camp stove toaster before and who is ready to begin experimenting. This one can hold two pieces of toast at a time which is perfect for one person or two people on the camping trip.

Most Durable

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Steel Toaster

Sturdy and Tough. The camp stove toaster by GSI Outdoors is a heavy-duty option that will last you for years. They’re made from durable stainless steel that is resistant to scratches and other abrasions.

What We Liked

No need to worry about this camp stove toaster breaking down on you or wearing out anytime soon. It's made of stainless steel that will keep this gadget going as much as you do. It's perfect to throw into your backpack and to pull out the next morning for some delicious toast. It's easy to clean and store, too.

Best on a Budget

Stansport Folding Camp Stove Toaster

Toast On-the-Go for Less. This camp stove toaster made by Stansport is the most affordable option on our list. It’s made with rust-resistant stainless steel that will last season after season.

What We Liked

The Stansport camp stove toaster is a budget-friendly camping gadget that can improve your breakfast out on the trail and in the woods. You need a lot of materials to go camping, so it's nice to have some low-cost options on your checklist, right?

Most Lightweight

Coleman Camp Stove Toaster

Easy Transport. This camp stove toaster only weighs 0.64 ounces, making it the most lightweight option on this list. The lightness and compatibility make it awesome for hitting the trail.

What We Liked

If you need a lightweight and compactable camp stove toaster, this one made by Coleman is the best option for you. So many of our testers agreed this was their favorite. It can be tucked into a backpack and carried up a mountain without adding significant weight to your pack. Makes a great gift for the avid camper and/or backpacker in your life!