Best Camp Sinks

Camp sinks provide the luxury of running water while experiencing the outdoors. Personal hygiene, cleaning fish, and washing dishes are easily manageable outside with portable sinks. Depending on your needs, different features can be found in a camp sink including faucets, height adjustability, and overall size both upright and stored. We’ve reviewed five great products on the market and their best features below.

Best Game Cleaning Table

Tricam MT-2/SKFT-44 Outdoor Fish and Game Cleaning Table

Game Cleaning Table with Faucet. Game cleaning table with quick-connect faucet and tapered channel for optimal drainage.

What We Liked:

The Tricam MT-2/SKFT-44 Outdoor Fish and Game Cleaning Table came with a quick-connect stainless steel faucet, which was easy to connect to both the table and the hose. We found this cleaning table to be just what we needed on a fishing trip. After a big catch, the running water helped clean the fish quickly. The easy assembly, faucet, and fold down storage made this a great buy for us. Buy it here.

Easy to Store

UST FlexWare Collapsible Sink

Collapsible Sink. Portable sink that collapses flat for easy transport and storage.

What We Liked:

The UST FlexWare Collapsible Sink provides a great solution for campsite washing up. The two handles let us easily fill the sink with water and transport it back to our tent. We were able to fit all our dishes in the spacious basin and loved that the sink could be folded flat for easy storage until its next use. Get it here.

Best Transport

SereneLife Portable Camping Sink

Easy to Move Camping Sink. Camping sink designed with handles and wheels for easy transport.

What We Liked:

The SereneLife Portable Camping Sink features a foot pump that allows hands-free access to water. We appreciated the built-in handle and wheels that made transporting the sink manageable. We felt safe drinking from the sink, as it was made of non-toxic HDPE plastic. We also got a lot of use out of the sink accessories, including the soap dispenser and towel holder. Get it here.

Most Stable

Sea to Summit Kitchen Sink

Stable Kitchen Sink. Kitchen sink designed to prevent a collapse or tip over.

What We Liked:

The Sea to Summit Kitchen sink maintains its stability and shape when full of water. We were able to wash dishes in the sink without any concerns about the sink collapsing or tipping over, even on an uneven surface. The wide carry handles allowed us to move the sink from one spot to another with ease. We found the storage pouch to be a nice layer of protection when not in use. Buy it here.

Best Water Conservation

Sink Twice

Water Saving Sink. Compact sink designed to fit on top of toilet tank to save space and water.

What We Liked:

The Sink Twice takes water conservation to the next level. We found the installation of the sink easy and straightforward. Once the hose was connected, rinsing our hands was simple with the flush of the toilet. The large soap dish held our hand soap dispenser in place and created a clean, unified look in the bathroom. Buy it today.