You don’t have to forgo all the luxuries of modern life on extended camping trips. Besides, showering is more than a luxury when your adventure includes bouldering, climbing, kayaking, and hiking. Yes, getting dirty is part of the fun of the outdoors, but no one wants to climb into their sleeping bag gritty and sweaty night after night. Camp showers are lightweight and compact, so they’re easy to pack. Plus, you get clean with minimal water usage. They come in both solar and battery powered options and in different sizes. Shop our picks for the best camp showers available for every kind of camping trip.
Best Shower Pressure

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower

Rechargeable Shower Stream. This compact shower head pumps .66 gallons per minute of water from any container through a showerhead via a 6.5 foot hose. You can create a hands-free shower with either the S hook or suction cup attached to the showerhead. It recharges with a USB and runs up to an hour with a full charge.

What We Liked: 

This streamlined outdoor shower is multi-purposed for camping, cleaning off at the beach, and even bathing pets and kids outside. Get it today.

 Best Solar Powered

Advanced Elements Summer Solar Shower

Advanced Elements Summer Solar Shower

Advanced Elements Summer Solar Shower

Portable and Fast Heating. The 3 gallon bladder heats water quickly in the sun, with a temperature read out so you know when your shower is ready. Hang the shower overhead with the reinforced handle for gravity generated water pressure. And, there’s an on/off switch on the shower head to conserve water.

What We Liked: 

You can pack soap and shampoo with the shower using the attached velcro straps for convenience and organization. Buy it today.

Best Camp Shower Accessory

WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent Portable Outdoor Sun Shelter Camp Toilet Changing Room 

WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent Portable Outdoor Sun Shelter Camp Toilet Changing Room

WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent Portable Outdoor Sun Shelter Camp Toilet Changing Room

Pop Up Instant Privacy. This 4.3 pound pop-up tent collapses to a 23 inch square just over 1 inch tall. The galvanized steel frame expands to a 47.2 inch base with stake downs and is 74.8 inches tall. You can pair it with a portable shower for privacy while bathing.

What We Liked: 

There are plenty of features for easy outdoor bathing, like a mesh bag for holding personal items, a clothesline for a towel and clothes, and mesh top with optional rain cover. Buy it here.

Best for Backcountry

Advanced Elements 2.5 Gallon Summer Shower/Solar Shower

Advanced Elements 2.5 Gallon Summer Shower/Solar Shower

Advanced Elements 2.5 Gallon Summer Shower/Solar Shower

Lightweight Spa Option. This 1.1 pound, 2.5 gallon shower is perfect for fitting into packs for backcountry excursions. The four-layer construction heats water fast and keeps it warm while still rolling up compact. Plus, the showerhead features an on/off switch for conserving water.

What We Liked: 

While not a full spa treatment, this compact shower lets you have a hot shower in the middle of the backcountry with just solar power. Get it here.

