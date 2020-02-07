Best Camp Showers
Best Shower Pressure
Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower
Rechargeable Shower Stream. This compact shower head pumps .66 gallons per minute of water from any container through a showerhead via a 6.5 foot hose. You can create a hands-free shower with either the S hook or suction cup attached to the showerhead. It recharges with a USB and runs up to an hour with a full charge.
What We Liked:
This streamlined outdoor shower is multi-purposed for camping, cleaning off at the beach, and even bathing pets and kids outside. Get it today.
Best Solar Powered
Advanced Elements Summer Solar Shower
Portable and Fast Heating. The 3 gallon bladder heats water quickly in the sun, with a temperature read out so you know when your shower is ready. Hang the shower overhead with the reinforced handle for gravity generated water pressure. And, there’s an on/off switch on the shower head to conserve water.
What We Liked:
You can pack soap and shampoo with the shower using the attached velcro straps for convenience and organization. Buy it today.
Best Camp Shower Accessory
WolfWise Pop Up Privacy Shower Tent Portable Outdoor Sun Shelter Camp Toilet Changing Room
Pop Up Instant Privacy. This 4.3 pound pop-up tent collapses to a 23 inch square just over 1 inch tall. The galvanized steel frame expands to a 47.2 inch base with stake downs and is 74.8 inches tall. You can pair it with a portable shower for privacy while bathing.
What We Liked:
There are plenty of features for easy outdoor bathing, like a mesh bag for holding personal items, a clothesline for a towel and clothes, and mesh top with optional rain cover. Buy it here.
Best for Backcountry
Advanced Elements 2.5 Gallon Summer Shower/Solar Shower
Lightweight Spa Option. This 1.1 pound, 2.5 gallon shower is perfect for fitting into packs for backcountry excursions. The four-layer construction heats water fast and keeps it warm while still rolling up compact. Plus, the showerhead features an on/off switch for conserving water.
What We Liked:
While not a full spa treatment, this compact shower lets you have a hot shower in the middle of the backcountry with just solar power. Get it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.