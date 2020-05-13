Best Camp Mirrors

When you’re camping, having gadgets of all kinds to help you with normal tasks or dangerous circumstances is important. Most camp mirrors are unbreakable and can be used in a multitude of ways such as sending an S.O.S. You can also put them to good use while safely shaving, changing contact lenses, or applying sunscreen. Join us as we unveil our favorite camp mirrors out there. We’re sure you’ll see a new, practical must-have for your backpack today!
Most Lightweight

The Shave Well Company Unbreakable Camping Mirror

Easy to Carry. The Shave Well Company’s camp mirror is the most lightweight option on this list. It only weighs 1.8 ounces, which is perfect to throw in your backpack while on the go.

What We Liked

We appreciate how easy to carry this camp mirror is. The weight also makes it simple to use while shaving or showering, especially with the included chain. You can easily hang it on a tree or around your neck for quick, handy access. Order Online.

Best on a Budget

Coghlan's Camp Mirror 

Affordable and Durable. Get a camp mirror for less with the best deal on our list. This one is made from an acrylic material that is strong no matter what you’re using it for.

What We Liked

If you need an affordable camping mirror, then check out this one by Coghlan’s. It’s easy to carry, will stand up to routine use, and most importantly, is budget-friendly. Add it to your checklist of supplies for your upcoming trip. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Overall 

Apex72 Unbreakable Camping Mirror

High Quality and Fog-Free. This camping mirror made by Apex72 is the best out there in our opinion. It is made with high-quality stainless steel that keeps it light, strong, and fog-free.

What We Liked

We appreciate that the camping mirror made by Apex72 is built to last without being heavy or bulky. You’ll notice and feel the quality immediately. The fog-free feature is awesome when you’re up close, shaving or removing contact lenses. Bonus: it comes with a carrying pouch that will keep it protected and keep you organized. Get It Here.

Largest Size

HTS 220R7 Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Camping Mirror

Long-Lasting and Large. The HTS camping mirror is made out of heavy gauge stainless steel, which makes it very durable. It’s 3 by 4 inches, so it’s big enough to do anything you need to on your hike.

What We Liked

If you need a heavy-duty mirror that will last you for years to come, check out this one. The stainless steel won’t break or lose its shape. And if you’re tired of tiny mirrors that don’t give you the up-close view that you desire, opt for this larger looking glass that’s still small enough to tuck away in your pack. Buy Now.

