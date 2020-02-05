Best Camp Drip Coffee Makers

For many of us, a good cup of coffee is essential. However, finding the perfect ‘cup of joe’ can be pretty difficult, especially in the great outdoors. Luckily there are a number of excellent portable drip coffee makers made for camping. With a variety of sizes, weatherproof features, and portable designs, you’re sure to find the perfect drip coffee maker for your needs. After all, hardcore adventuring takes up a lot of energy— it’s best you keep your caffeine close by.

Best For Families

Coleman Camping Coffee Maker

Sturdy Coffee Maker. This portable coffee maker comes with a full-sized coffee pot, making it perfect for families.

What We Liked:

This coffee maker will have you feeling right at home with its classic coffee pot design. Coleman’s camping coffee maker quickly brews 10 cups of coffee on a camp stove and has a convenient pause and serve feature, allowing you to have a cup before the full brewing cycle is complete. The removable, swing-out basket fits a standard coffee filter, so you’ll be able to use all your regular supplies on the go. For a classic coffee pot to make you feel right at home while camping, this pot is the perfect pick. Get it here.

Best Overall

GSI Outdoors Ultralight Java Drip

Lightweight Coffee Maker. This ultra-compact coffee maker easily attaches to any mug or thermos, so you can make coffee in the receptacle of your choice.

What We Liked:

This lightweight drip coffee maker won’t weigh you down while backpacking. The complete coffee kit includes a filter and adjustable legs, allowing you to pour coffee directly into your thermos of choice. Best of all, the filter folds flat so you won’t have to worry about this coffee maker taking up unnecessary space in your bag. The coffee maker comes in convenient two packs, making this a great purchase for adventuring couples. Buy it here.

Most Versatile

Maranello Caffé Pour Over Coffee

Indoor and Outdoor Coffee Maker. This stainless steel, pour-over coffee maker is perfect for brewing coffee inside or outside.

What We Liked:

This pour-over coffee kit is made with a convenient four-inch base that easily fits most mugs and thermoses. The stainless steel filter is super durable, making this a great coffee maker to use while indoors as well. We love how eco-friendly this design is, allowing the complete elimination of paper filters. Best of all, a lifetime warranty is included with purchase, allowing you to get a full refund should you have any qualms with the coffee maker. Get it now.

Best For Single-Serve Coffee

Collapsible Coffee Dripper

Compact Drip Coffee. This single-use coffee dripper collapses, so you can conveniently carry it with you on any adventure.

What We Liked:

This drip coffee maker is perfect for the caffeinated adventurer. The cone-shaped filter fits seamlessly over most mugs and thermoses for the perfect single-serve cup of coffee with every use. Moreover, these filters are made out of BPA-free, food grade silicone, so you’ll feel great about using this coffee maker on a regular basis. As an added bonus, the filter folds down flat for easy storage while on the go. Get it now.

Most Portable

Wolecok Collapsible Pour Over Coffee Dripper

Collapsible Coffee Maker. This coffee dripper is built with an embedded carabiner, making it super easy to securely attach the coffee maker to a backpack.

What We Liked:

This collapsible dripper is perfect for high-quality coffee while camping. The coffee maker is made out of food grade silicone and is FDA approved, ensuring a top quality performance. With a dishwasher-friendly design, it’s easy to clean this coffee maker with no trouble at all. As an added bonus, the dripper has an included carabiner, making it super simple to take with you on the go. Get it here.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.