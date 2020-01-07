Best Camp Cutting Boards

Camp cutting boards often come in handy to prep food for an outdoor event or prepare a meal during a camping trip. Fruits, vegetables, meat and other foods can be safely prepared both in the kitchen and at the campsite with the use of a quality cutting board. The material, size, and strength are important features to evaluate when selecting a cutting board. We’ve reviewed five camp cutting boards that make cooking outdoors safe and easy.great products and their best features have been summarized below.

Best Warranty

Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board

XL Bamboo Cutting Board. Oversized bamboo cutting board with a generous lifetime replacement warranty.

What We Liked:

The Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board measures a generous 18” X 12” in size. We liked the design and functionality of the two-tone bamboo boards. The bamboo wood didn’t dull our knives and the antibacterial properties gave us confidence to cut meat and vegetables safely. The lifetime warranty gave us added reassurance in the event of future cracks or splinters. Get it today.

Most Flexible

Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats Set

Flexible Cutting Board Mats Set. Cutting boards made of BPA-free plastic that can be bent or funneled to transfer chopped food.

What We Liked:

The Flexible Plastic Cutting Board Mats Set is made of BPA-free, non-toxic material. We took advantage of all three cutting boards provided in the set, using a separate one for fruit, vegetables, and meat. The flexibility of the material allowed us to transfer the ingredients into pots easily. Clean up was easy and no odors or stains remained on the mats after washing. Buy them here.

Most Anti-Microbial

Cutting Boards for Kitchen

Antimicrobial Cutting Boards. Cutting boards made of 100% organic, anti-microbial Moso bamboo

What We Liked:

The Cutting Boards for Kitchen are made of 100% organic Moso bamboo. All three cutting boards provided a solid, no shifting surface to chop, slice and dice our vegetables. Once our food prep was complete, we found the cutting boards easy to wash with soap and water. Get it here.

Versatile Design

Farberware 5190590 3-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set

Reversible Cutting Board Set. Reversible cutting board set that provides optimum cutting surfaces

What We Liked:

The Farberware 3-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set comes with boards in the following sizes: 11X 16, 9 X 13, and 8.5 X11. We enjoyed the versatility of the cutting boards, using them for both food prep and presentation. We served several snacks on the BPA Free cutting boards and found the post clean-up easy. We did not experience any issues with stains or odors after the cutting boards were washed. Buy it now.

Best Grip

Rottogoon Cutting Boards

Cutting Boards with Grip Handles. Cutting boards with grip handles that allow for easy slicing, dicing, and chopping food

What We Liked:

The Rottogoon Cutting Boards are designed with easy grip handles. We took advantage of the easy to use handles during prep, after prep, and even when stored. The functional base design allowed for a clean, flat surface while fruit juices were captured in the deep grooves along the edges. The additional grip peeler and kitchen scissors that came with the cutting boards were a great bonus. Buy it here.