Best Bushcraft Guides

Do you want to learn the skills needed to survive and thrive in the wilderness? Learning bushcraft skills can provide you the necessary knowledge and mentality to learn how to live off nature. When developing your bushcraft skills, it’s helpful to have a reliable resource you can refer to as needed. Here is our review of four different bushcraft guides, each offering a different style, so you can find the book right for you.

Best Foundation for the Basics

Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival

Concise Grounding in Bushcraft Basics

This book is based on the five Cs of surviving in the wilderness—cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages.

What We Liked

This manual provides a broad overview of wilderness survival skills and materials that can help you. The straightforward writing style gets to the point without the jargon that can confuse beginners. The five Cs of surviving—cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages—provide a clear grounding in the basics of wilderness survival. It’s available as a paperback, e-book, audiobook, or audio CD. Order Online.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Color Photos

The Ultimate Bushcraft Survival Manual

272 Wilderness Survival Skills

This bushcraft guide is perfect for beginners and discusses the skills you need to survive for short periods or even years in the wilderness.

What We Liked

This manual provides an overview of a wide number of basic wilderness survival topics. Beginners will especially appreciate the number of color photos and illustrations included that make it easy to see the skills in action. The book organizes topics based on time frames: surviving in the wilderness for 72 hours to a week, surviving for weeks to months, and living in the wild for years. It’s available as a paperback or e-book. Buy It Here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Illustrations

The 10 Bushcraft Books

Ten Books in One

This unabridged, softcover book contains all ten of Richard Graves’ bushcraft handbooks in one portable volume.

What We Liked

This collection of ten bushcraft books makes a great reference source. It covers all the top skills needed to survive in the wilderness, including setting up camp, toolmaking, ropes, knots, tracking, and more. It provides clear instructions and illustrations that make it easy to understand. It’s available as a paperback or e-book. Purchase Here.

Best Tips for Practicing Skills

The Practical Bushcraft Survival Guide: How to Find Food, Water, Shelter & Fire in the Wilderness and survive

Steps to Help Hone Your Skills

This bushcraft guide covers the basic skills and materials you need to survive successfully in the wild as well as tips on how to practice these skills.

What We Liked

This practical guidebook provides readers with the basic skills required for wilderness survival. It also gives you information on what gear and supplies you’ll need. This book goes beyond describing skills, however. It also explores ways you can practice the skills, so you’re prepared for wilderness survival. More pictures or diagrams might be helpful to some readers. It’s available as a paperback, e-book, or audiobook. Order Yours Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.