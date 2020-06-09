Best Bushcraft Guides
Best Foundation for the Basics
Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival
Concise Grounding in Bushcraft Basics
This book is based on the five Cs of surviving in the wilderness—cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages.
What We Liked
This manual provides a broad overview of wilderness survival skills and materials that can help you. The straightforward writing style gets to the point without the jargon that can confuse beginners. The five Cs of surviving—cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages—provide a clear grounding in the basics of wilderness survival. It’s available as a paperback, e-book, audiobook, or audio CD. Order Online.
Best Color Photos
The Ultimate Bushcraft Survival Manual
272 Wilderness Survival Skills
This bushcraft guide is perfect for beginners and discusses the skills you need to survive for short periods or even years in the wilderness.
What We Liked
This manual provides an overview of a wide number of basic wilderness survival topics. Beginners will especially appreciate the number of color photos and illustrations included that make it easy to see the skills in action. The book organizes topics based on time frames: surviving in the wilderness for 72 hours to a week, surviving for weeks to months, and living in the wild for years. It’s available as a paperback or e-book. Buy It Here.
Best Illustrations
The 10 Bushcraft Books
Ten Books in One
This unabridged, softcover book contains all ten of Richard Graves’ bushcraft handbooks in one portable volume.
What We Liked
This collection of ten bushcraft books makes a great reference source. It covers all the top skills needed to survive in the wilderness, including setting up camp, toolmaking, ropes, knots, tracking, and more. It provides clear instructions and illustrations that make it easy to understand. It’s available as a paperback or e-book. Purchase Here.
Best Tips for Practicing Skills
The Practical Bushcraft Survival Guide: How to Find Food, Water, Shelter & Fire in the Wilderness and survive
Steps to Help Hone Your Skills
This bushcraft guide covers the basic skills and materials you need to survive successfully in the wild as well as tips on how to practice these skills.
What We Liked
This practical guidebook provides readers with the basic skills required for wilderness survival. It also gives you information on what gear and supplies you’ll need. This book goes beyond describing skills, however. It also explores ways you can practice the skills, so you’re prepared for wilderness survival. More pictures or diagrams might be helpful to some readers. It’s available as a paperback, e-book, or audiobook. Order Yours Now.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.