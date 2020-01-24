Best Bivy Sacs

Bivy sacs, short for “bivouac sacks,” provide an additional layer of protection from wind chill and rain. Perfect for climbers, hikers, and mountaineers, bivy sacs help create a waterproof shelter over sleeping bags. Material, zipper closures, seams, and air circulation are important features to evaluate when selecting a bivy sac. Continue reading, and we’ll offer up our top five bivy sacs on the market.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Best Reinforced Seams

Tact Bivvy Compact Ultra Lightweight Sleeping Bag

Reinforcement You’ll Feel. This lightweight sleeping bag bears reinforced taped seams for a weather-resistant barrier you’ll certainly notice.

What We Liked:

The Tact Bivvy Compact is made of ultra-lightweight HeatEcho reflective polyester film. We found the bag to be easy to carry and effective in raising our body temperature when we combined it with our regular sleeping bag. We remained warm and dry, and the reinforced seams definitely provided a sound barrier to the cold temps. Get it here.

Best Emergency Features

Go Time Gear Life Bivy Emergency Sleeping Bag

Thermal Bivy with Safety Features. This bright thermal bivy is designed with key survival features for added protection.

What We Liked:

This bivy sac was designed with safety in mind. The 120-decibel emergency whistle and orange colored material gave us confidence that we would be found in the event of an emergency. We felt safe, secure, and warm inside this puncture resistant mylar sleeping bag. Get it today.

Best Quality

S.O.L Reflective Escape Bivy

Quality Bivy Blanket. This bivy blanket is designed to prevent heat loss and to trap warm air. Great if you’re headed into potential freezing and wet conditions.

What We Liked:

The S.O.L blanket seals out the cold and wind with its waterproof seams and drawstring hood. We slept comfortably in the lightweight, tear-resistant material. The size provided ideal coverage and had the ability to be used as a stand-alone sleeping bag, which we found ideal. Get it now.

Most Versatile

SERGEANT Emergency Sleeping Bag

Versatile Emergency Sac. This emergency sleeping bag is designed to provide protection in both outdoor and emergency situations.

What We Liked:

The SEARGEANT sac is made of extra-thick 26-micron mylar material, originally designed for NASA. From the packaging to the product, we felt instantly protected by this sleeping bag. We found it to be warm, windproof, and waterproof. We took advantage of its versatility by using it as a poncho and sunshade when not sleeping. It’s a great value for all these uses in one! Get it here.

Most Compact

Delmera Emergency Survival Sleeping Bag

Easy to Carry. This compact, mylar sleeping bag folds to fit in the palm of your hand. One of the best for campers, hikers, and backpackers on the move.

What We Liked:

This bivy sac arrived to us rolled up inside a compact, nylon drawstring bag. The drawstring bag allowed us to store the sleeping bag in our car for emergencies without taking up too much room. The sleeping bag was comfortable, lightweight, and effectively blocked the wind and rain. Use it if you’re on the go, or tuck it away for a day you might need it. Get it here.