Of all the gear you take on a backpacking trip, your tent and sleeping bag can have the largest impact on your level of comfort and energy for the next day’s hike. Not only do you want to stay comfortable at night, but also you want your gear to be light and easy to pack. Whether you are searching for a fully enclosed bivy tent, or a full-sized three season tent, we’d like to mention some of our favorite picks. We also included two of our go-to sleeping bags for maximum outdoor comfort on your next trip.

Best for Cold Weather

Hyke & Byke Quandry Sleeping Bag

15-Degree Mummy Bag. Here’s a cold weather sleeping bag for the backpacker or camper looking for comfort and packability.

What We Liked:

This 15-degree bag is perfect for the backpacker heading into some colder weather. This is the newest model of the Quandry bag, and it is designed to be durable, warm, and light (at only 2.6 lbs.). This company offers a lifetime warranty on the bag, so expect to use it for many years to come. Get it here.

Most Comfortable

Hyke & Byke Shavano Sleeping Bag

32-Degree Mummy Bag. Here’s a 32-degree mummy sleeping bag with hydrophobic down insulation and waterproof fabrics.

What We Liked:

The Shavano is great for campers in cooler weather. If you’re looking for a lightweight and long-lasting durability, you’ve met your match with this bag. This bag weighs only 2.1 lbs. and packs tight for backpackers looking to conserve space. Get it here.

Most Durable

Hyke & Byke Yosemite Tent

Ultralight Dome Camping Tent. This is a terrific waterproof, lightweight tent designed to be both easy to set up and durable.

What We Liked:

This Yosemite tent is super easy to unpack and set up. And it even packs up small, making it a great choice for three season camping. This tent model comes in two different sizes – for one- or two-person camping. Get it here.

Easiest Setup

Hyke & Byke Zion Tent

Waterproof Backpacking Tent. At only 3.8 lbs. this lightweight tent is perfect for backpackers and campers alike looking for quality gear they can depend on. Bonus: it’s simple to set up.

What We Liked:

The Zion tent is designed to be extra roomy on the inside, but it’s also extremely light for packability. Breathable mesh and a high-quality rainfly allows for three seasons of camping – no problem. It's available here.

Most Packable

Winterial Bivy Tent

Three Season Camping Bivy. This is a super lightweight, single-person bivy tent, designed for three season camping.

What We Liked:

This bivy tent is perfect for different seasons of camping and outdoor fun. It can be used open with just the mesh on summer nights, or during cold, rainy nights with the included double-reinforced rainfly. It also packs up small, weighing just 3.3 lbs. It’s truly an ideal piece of backpacking equipment. Get it here.

