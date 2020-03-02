The Best Bird Feeders

Whether you’re an avid bird watcher or simply enjoy having birds in your yard, bird feeders are a great way to connect with nature. Want to watch the birds up-close and personal? Check out our take on window feeders. Are you fed up with squirrels eating all of your birdseed and scaring away your feathery friends? Consider a squirrel-proof option. Or perhaps you want to feed a small flock of birds at once with a platform feeder. Whether you live in a house or an apartment, check out these popular bird feeders to find the best one for your home.

Most Eco-Friendly

Woodlink Going Green Platform Bird Feeder

Amazing Platform Bird Feeder. Made in the U.S.A. from 90 percent recycled plastic, this sturdy Woodlink feeder attracts a wide variety of backyard birds.

What We Liked

The Going Green Platform Bird Feeder from Woodlink is not only environmentally-friendly, but it’s also easy to clean and install. The durable, 12 x 12 x 2 inch recycled plastic tray holds up in wet weather, and the powder-coated metal screen provides exceptional drainage. Plus, the included hook and cable system make installation a breeze. Shop for it on Amazon.

Strong and Durable

Entirely Zen Window Bird Feeder

Perfect for Up-Close Viewing. Four suction cups keep Entirely Zen’s Window Bird Feeder in place and holds several birds at a time. It’s so strong you can even use it to feed the squirrels.

What We Liked

Constructed of premium strength cast acrylic, the Entirely Zen Window Bird Feeder provides close-up, unobstructed views of your favorite birds for years. The two-compartment seed tray holds four cups of seed and is removable for simple cleaning. With four suction cups, this feeder doubles as a birdhouse so you can experience every step of the nesting process as baby birds hatch and grow. Available on Amazon.

Top Year-Round Bird Feeder

Nature’s Hangout Outdoor Window Bird Feeder

Large and Weatherproof. The team at Nature’s Hangout designed this window bird feeder to keep seed dry through rain and snow.

What We Liked

This window bird feeder is packed with features birds will enjoy year-round. From the drainage holes that prevent moisture to the protective cover and secure padded-grip perch, your feathery friends are sure to come back day after day. Measuring 11.8x5x4 inches, this large feeder holds four cups of birdseed so you can spend more time watching your birds in between refills. Buy it Today.

Most Innovative

Squirrel Buster Standard Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder

Unique Design. You won’t have to worry about squirrels or large birds eating all of the seed and breaking the inventive Squirrel Buster Standard three-cup bird feeder.

What We Liked

When squirrels or large birds climb or land on the Squirrel Buster Standard bird feeder, their weight quickly closes a metal mesh shroud, which denies access to the birdseed. Made of RoxResin, this feeder not only holds its own against squirrels, it shows minimal wear and tear from prolonged exposure to the elements. Get it Today on Amazon.

