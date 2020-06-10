Best Bike Saddles for Road & Trail Biking
Best for Casual Riding
Planet Bike Men's A.R.S. Anatomic Relief Bicycle Saddle
Ride Easy
Designed with comfort and a wide range of riding types in mind.
What We Liked
With its wide, padded tail, Planet Bike’s saddle offers excellent comfort across a range of uses, from casual rides to urban commuting. Abrasion-resistant panels on the nose and lower side panels reduce chafing, while the lycra seat cover and long interior cutout improve breathability as well as alleviate anatomical pressure. Order Online.
Best for Mountain Biking
Bikeroo Men’s Padded Bicycle Saddle
Trail Comfort
Padding and design combine when the going gets tough.
What We Liked
Give your posterior the support and comfort it needs on longer rides with a bike saddle designed to distribute downward pressure from your back and across your sit bones. A long cutout with wide center opening maximizes anatomical relief. The faux-leather cover is waterproof and will stand up to the scuffs and scrapes of trail riding. Purchase It Now.
Best for Road Biking
Brown Spoon Saddle by Charge Bikes
Classic Style
A throwback to the days of bespoke bike design.
What We Liked
Along with its slick brown faux-leather style, Charge Bikes’ Spoon saddle is optimized for road biking’s more lean-forward posture, with a wide rear cutout and lightweight design. Some reviewers note the saddle takes a few rides to break in, but like a good pair of leather shoes it’ll be at one with your butt and your bike in no time. Get One Here.
Best for City Biking
Wittkop Unisex Bicycle Saddle
Road Warrior
A multipurpose bike saddle that combines form and function.
What We Liked
Let’s just say you can trust in the art of German engineering with this versatile saddle from Wittkop, which has been in the business of crafting bike saddles for over 100 years. A deep center cutout provides maximum anatomical relief while advanced memory-foam padding is designed for ultimate comfort on uneven city roads or longer rural rides and trails. Purchase Here.
