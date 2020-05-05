Best Bike Saddle Bags

Cyclists know that despite being a minimalist sport, maintenance and preparedness are paramount when logging miles out on the road or trail. Having the right saddle bag and carrying the essentials can make all the difference between an epic ride or being stranded miles from home. A quality bike bag should be small enough to fit within your bike's profile, but versatile enough to carry the tools and personal items you need to have a safe ride without weighing you down. Not sure which to choose? Check some of our top picks to help you find a bag that'll have you road-ready for your next ride.
Most Stylish Saddle Bag

BV Bicycle Y-Series Strap-On Bike Saddle Bag

BV Bicycle Y-Series Strap-On Bike Saddle Bag

BV Bicycle Y-Series Strap-On Bike Saddle Bag

Stylish and Versatile. The BV Y-Series looks great, secures easily and carries all the essentials for short and long commutes. With four sizes to choose, 3M reflective trim and tail light clip, safety and road-readiness are one less thing to worry about on the go.

What We Liked

Whether on the road or the trail, this Y-Series saddle bag solves a rider's biggest problems in a durable and stylish package. The low-profile and rugged design provides easy access to your cell phone, wallet, keys, tire tools, snacks and other essentials. With safety in mind, the 3M Scotchlite trim and rear taillight hanger ensure you'll be seen when the sun goes down and road-ready for ride after ride. Order Online.

Best Frame Mounted Bag

Aduro Sport Bike Bag

Aduro Sport Bike Bag

Aduro Sport Bike Bag

Low Profile & Built to Last. This under-the-frame mounted pouch easily adjusts and mounts in seconds to bikes of all makes and sizes. The sleek and slim design decreases wind resistance and remains unnoticeable as you pedal while keeping your tools and essentials secured and protected from elements thanks to weather-resistant polyester construction.

What We Liked

This triangle-shaped, frame-mounted bike bag gives added versatility and accessibility over the average seat-mounted bag. Despite its slim appearances, the zipper closure design opens up to provide ample storage and security from everything to your smartphone, wallet and keys to the tool kit, mini pump and cable lock you need to keep your bike up and running. Plus, it's weather and waterproof construction helps keep rain, mud and debris out on a variety of terrain. Purchase Yours Today.

Most Durable Saddle Bag

BV Bicycle Strap-On Bike Saddle Bag

BV Bicycle Strap-On Bike Saddle Bag

BV Bicycle Strap-On Bike Saddle Bag

Strong and Expandable. Made of impact-resistance mesh with ability to expand (M and L sizes only) to carry more of what you need to be prepared on the road and trail. Never worry about being seen when commuting at night thanks to high quality 3M Scotchlite reflective trim and a tail light hanger for your rear bike light of choice.

What We Liked

Three sizes to choose from: small for a minimalist approach, expandable medium for essentials only, and expandable large for extra tools and repair gear for longer rides. High quality materials and construction demonstrates the ability to last for years on end. Get It Here.

Great Quality

Topeak Areo Wedge Velcro Pack

Topeak Areo Wedge Velcro Pack

Topeak Areo Wedge Velcro Pack

Aerodynamic Wedge Design. This aerodynamic, swooping wedge-shaped bag blends right into your bike's saddle and seat post without sacrificing the space you need to carry your ride essentials. The 1200 Denier Cordura construction with PTFE coating stands up to even the most adverse trail-riding conditions while keeping your valuables and gear safely secured.

What We Liked

Topeak is a brand trusted by riders around the globe. Everything about this bag screams professional and high quality, especially it's convenient QuickClick quick-release mounting system for tool-free attachment of the bag and associated accessories. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

